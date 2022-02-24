Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev’s New Girlfriend Breaks Silence In First Interview

Simon Leviev's girlfriend Kate Konlin has spoken out about the Tinder Swindler for the first time. Picture: Simon Leviev/Instagram/Kate Konlin

By Capital FM

Simon Leviev’s girlfriend Kate Konlin has spoken out in her first interview since her Tinder Swindler boyfriend gained international fame following the Netflix documentary.

The Tinder Swindler quickly became one of the most talked-about documentaries Netflix fans have seen in a while after it dropped earlier this month.

The docu-drama follows conman Simon Leviev - real name Shimon Hayut - who conned women on Tinder out of millions of dollars to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Just weeks after gaining international fame from the swindling documentary, Simon gave his first interview where he denied being a fraudster - and his new girlfriend Kate Konlin was right by his side to support him.

He sat down with Inside Edition and claimed: “I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder. I am not a Tinder Swindler."

Simon Leviev gave his first interview with girlfriend Kate Konlin. Picture: Inside Edition/YouTube

Simon Leviev conned women on Tinder out of millions of dollars. Picture: Simon Leviev/Instagram

"I am the biggest gentleman in the world. They call me the Tinder Swindler. I am not a fraud and I am not a fake," added Simon.

"People don't know me so they can't judge me.”

Israeli model Kate was previously romantically linked to Simon, but the pair have now confirmed their relationship by appearing on the interview together following a compilation of loved-up snaps and clips of them as a couple.

The Tinder Swindler is dating Israeli model Kate Konlin. Picture: Instagram

Kate Konlin is dating Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev. Picture: Kate Konlin/Instagram

During the interview, Kate denied claims that Simon fit the profile of the Tinder Swindler, telling Inside Edition: “My God, it's like, how someone can build such a fake story?"

When asked if Simon had ever borrowed money from her, she replied: “Course not," before laughing.

This comes after it was reported that the convicted fraudster booked himself a talent agent to follow a career in showbiz.

