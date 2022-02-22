Tinder Swindler Shimon Hayut Has Booked An Agent For A Career In Showbiz

The Tinder Swindler has thrust him into the limelight. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Shimon Hayut of The Tinder Swindler is planning to break Hollywood as he recently signed a deal with a talent agency.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The subject of The Tinder Swindler, one Netflix’s newest hits, has booked himself an agent as he attempts to forge a career following the exposing documentary.

Shimon Hayut – who operated under the name Simon Leviev – inspired the docudrama that details his exploits as a con artist tricking multiple women he met on dating apps out of large sums of money.

The Tinder Swindler Victims Are Raising Funds To Clear Debt After Being Conned Out Of Thousands

The success of the true-crime doc has catapulted Simon into the public eye, with the 31-year-old reportedly even launching a Bumble account amid the media interest around The Tinder Swindler.

Simon has big plans to work with the limelight he’s been thrust into by Netflix and take it to none other than Hollywood...

Shimon Hayut operated under the name Simon Leviev. Picture: Instagram

The fraudster has been signed to a talent agency and will be under the management of Gina Rodriquez.

An insider revealed to the tabloids that Simon "sees it [The Tinder Swindler] as an opportunity to use that fame and Gina is the right person to guide him on that journey."

They continued: “Simon clearly has no shame or no concern for what the Netflix series did to him."

The source dished on the swindler's plans to branch into show business, with Simon setting his sights on reality television.

The Tinder Swindler hit Netflix on February 2. Picture: Netflix

“He’d love to land a big glitzy show like Dancing With The Stars," they told the publication.

Talent agent Gina even took to Instagram to spill her thoughts on the Netflix documentary, revealing

She wrote to her 154k followers: "I watched the Netflix show Tinder Swindler and it felt incomplete because we never heard the other side.

"The narrative seemed very biased and I couldn’t form an opinion instead I had more questions and I am a woman."

She admitted to contacting Simon, leading to their partnership: "This is why I reached out to @just_simon_leviev."

Gina capped off her post by writing: "There are always 2 sides. Like or hate it, I want to hear his side."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital