The Tinder Swindler Victims Are Raising Funds To Clear Debt After Being Conned Out Of Thousands

By Capital FM

The women from Netflix's The Tinder Swindler have joined together to raise funds after they were all conned by Shimon Hayut.

The Tinder Swindler has had everyone talking after the Netflix documentary exposed the fraudulent behaviour of conman Shimon Hayut, who conned women out of millions of dollars.

The 31-year-old, who also went by the name Simon Leviev, conned women he met on the dating app Tinder out of huge sums of money to fund his billionaire lifestyle.

It’s not yet clear how many women he’s conned altogether, but three of the victims - Cecilie Fjellhøy, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjoholm - are now raising funds to help clear the debt they racked up after meeting him.

Between the three women, they revealed during the documentary that they sent Shimon over £300,000 altogether - just a fraction of the $10million (£7.4million) The Tinder Swindler stole from women all over the world.

The women from Netflix's The Tinder Swindler are raising funds to clear their debt. Picture: Netflix

Shimon Hayut conned women out of millions of dollars. Picture: Instagram

The victims have now set up a fundraiser, where they have already raised just over £32,000 of the £600,000 they’re hoping to recoup.

Their GoFundMe page reads: “You’re probably here because you’ve heard about our story, and we appreciate you taking the time to search and find this page.

“The past few days have been a whirlwind, and we three (Ayleen, Pernilla and Cecilie) have been completely shocked and floored by the flood of compassion and support from everyone.

“The sheer love is more than we ever expected, and we appreciate you all so much.”

The Tinder Swindler is now streaming on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

The women from the Tinder Swindler are hoping to raise back some of the money they lost. Picture: Netflix

They continued: “After careful consideration, and many chats, we have decided to start this GoFundMe fundraiser. So many people reached out to us asking if we had one, and it hadn’t occurred to us to make one prior to this.

“However, we’ve spotted plenty of fakes, which makes us uneasy. We don't want more people getting defrauded.

“We realise there are a thousand other worthy causes to donate to, and remain forever grateful if you choose to donate to this one. All we want are our lives back.”

