Former Airport Worker Rates Celebs’ Politeness In Viral TikTok Including Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj & Noah Centineo

The TikTok star went through a number of celebs in the videos. Picture: PA/TikTok

A TikTok user has posted a series of videos sharing her experiences with a number of celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj and Noah Centineo, while working at Los Angeles International Airport.

A former airport worker at LAX has posted a series of TikTok videos, detailing her interactions with a number of celebs and rated their politeness.

The TikTok user, @_sincindy, has shared four parts to the clips, describing various encounters including positive and negative ones.

In the videos, she rates a number of celebs including Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj, To All The Boys star Noah Centineo and Jeffree Star.

Describing her experience with the pregnant ‘Superbass’ rapper, she gave her a two out of 10, claiming: “I know some people are gonna come for me for this one but two out of 10, she was a huge b***h."

The TikTok star explained her interaction with Nicki Minaj. Picture: TikTok

She added: “[She] wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everybody else got off which she can’t do because the flight attendants need to get off and she was rude to my co-worker. I was a fan before I met her. After… yeah, no.”

Describing her interaction with Kendall, she went on to also give her the same score, adding: “Literally a two out of 10, every time she flew out she was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around really arrogant so, yeah.”

Next, she went on to the Netflix star, saying: “Noah Centineo, he was a ten out of ten. Super nice, super friendly, he came up to me to ask for directions to baggage claim and where to find his escort."

Cindy met Robert Pattinson while working at LAX. Picture: TikTok

Cindy also rated Twilight star Robert Pattinson, explaining: “10 out of 10, he was nice, asked how my day was, I told him to have a nice flight, he told me 'thank you' and gave me a wink.

"13-year-old me almost passed out on the floor.”

The TikTok user also added a separate two videos, where she shared a story time with her followers about her encounter with makeup guru Jeffree Star, explaining how nice he was on the occasions she had met him.

He even recognised that she was using his brand of highlighter!

