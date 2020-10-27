The Wanted Star Tom Parker Welcomes Second Baby Weeks After Brain Tumour Diagnosis

27 October 2020, 14:28 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 14:57

Tom Parker has become a dad for the second time
Tom Parker has become a dad for the second time. Picture: Tom Parker/Instagram

The Wanted singer Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick have welcomed their second child together.

Weeks after the devastating news he has an inoperable brain tumour, The Wanted singer Tom Parker has become a father for the second time.

Tom’s wife Kelsey Hardwick gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, last week.

The Wanted In Talks To Reunite Following Tom Parker's Brain Tumour Diagnosis

The couple already have a 15-month old daughter, Aurelia Rose.

Tom and wife Kelsey now have two children
Tom and wife Kelsey now have two children. Picture: Tom Parker/Instagram

Bandmate Max George appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday morning: “I spoke to him yesterday, he's doing good, he's doing great.

"Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He's a fighter, Tom, Tom will be alright."

Max, who is on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, added: "If he's watching by the way, I love you all."

He also said his appearance on the ballroom competition might “give him a laugh” every Saturday.

Tom Parker and wife Kelsey also have daughter Aurelia, 15 months
Tom Parker and wife Kelsey also have daughter Aurelia, 15 months. Picture: Tom Parker/Instagram

Tom and Kelsey are yet to publicly confirm their son's arrival themselves.

The news of their little one's arrival comes weeks after he revealed he’s been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour and is undergoing treatment.

He said on Instagram at the time: “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.”

