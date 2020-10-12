The Wanted Tom Parker: Partner Kelsey Parker, Children And Glioblastoma Diagnosis

Tom Parker has a wife, named Kelsey, and a baby daughter. Picture: instagram

The Wanted Tom Parker: Partner Kelsey Parker, children and net worth revealed, as singer announces Glioblastoma diagnosis.

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has announced he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The 32-year-old was told he had stage 4 Glioblastoma six weeks ago and he is ‘still in shock’.

The Wanted's Tom Parker And Jay McGuiness Enjoy Night At London's Mahiki Nightclub

Tom Parker has a little girl and a second child on the way. Picture: instagram

Here's everything we know about the pop star from his partner Kelsey Parker and children to his net worth.

Who is Tom Parker's wife?

Tom's wife is Kelsey Parker.

The couple married in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Surrey and it was 'the best of their lives'.

Tom told OK! at the time: "I knew as soon as I saw her that I saw her as the mother of my children."

Does Tom Parker have children?

Yes, Tom has a 15-month-old daughter, named Aurelia, and has a second child on the way with his wife Kelsey.

What is Tom Parker's net worth?

Tom's reported net worth is $8million.

What is Glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord.

Our thoughts are with Tom and his family at this difficult time.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News