The Wanted's Tom Parker Diagnosed With Terminal Brain Tumour

Tom Parker confirmed he had a brain tumour via Instagram. Picture: PA Images

Tom Parker took to Instagram to announce that he is currently undergoing treatment after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Star of The Wanted, Tom Parker, has sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour, confirming the tragic news to his 126k Instagram followers.

The 'Glad You Came' pop star spoke about why he has been so quiet on social media recently, opening up about his recent diagnosis.

In the post, which showed him with his partner, Kelsey, and his daughter, Tom said "We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

"It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this," finished Tom, in his heartbreaking post.

Tom spoke to OK! Magazine about the news, claiming that he was still in shock by the diagnosis, and that he was struggling to take it all in.

"I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this. You never think this will happen to you," said Tom, before his wife said that it had been a "crazy six weeks".

Tom Parker has opened up about his brain tumour diagnosis. Picture: PA Images

In May, Tom confirmed that he and Kelsey were expecting their second child, after their first child, Aurelia, was born 16 months ago.

We're sending all of our well wishes to Tom, his family and his friends.