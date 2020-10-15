Max George: Girlfriend, Net Worth & Instagram Of The Wanted Singer & Strictly Star Revealed

15 October 2020, 16:52

Max George's girlfriend, net worth and Instagram revealed.
Max George's girlfriend, net worth and Instagram revealed. Picture: instagram

Max George is best known for being a singer in The Wanted, however, he’s about to put his dance skills to the test on Strictly 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about him from his girlfriend to his net worth and Instagram…

Max George is part of the Strictly 2020 line-up which means we’ll get to see his gorgeous face on our screens every weekend!

The 32-year-old is best known for being a singer in The Wanted, alongside Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness. But who is his girlfriend, what’s his net worth and Instagram? Let’s take a look…

The Wanted’s Fans Are Trying To Get 'All Time Low' To Number One Following Tom Parker’s Brain Tumour Diagnosis

Max is in a relationship with girlfriend Stacey Giggs.
Max is in a relationship with girlfriend Stacey Giggs. Picture: instagram

Who is Max George’s girlfriend?

Max is currently in a relationship with Stacey Giggs.

Stacey was previously married to former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs, who she shares two children with.

Max and Stacey are more loved-up than ever, according to reports, however, they try to keep details of their relationship private.

What is Max George’s net worth?

It is unclear what Max George’s exact net worth is but he’s had a successful career both as a member of The Wanted and as a solo star over the last 10 years.

What is Max George’s Instagram handle?

Max’s Instagram handle is @maxgeorge and he currently has 141k followers.

He doesn’t post very often, usually only to share images from his workouts or loved-up selfies with his girlfriend.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News

More News

See more More News

Maisie Smith is worlds away from her role of Tiffany Butcher

Maisie Smith Young: Before And After Transformation Pictures

Inside 'Strictly's' Jamie Laing and Sophie Haboo's relationship

Who Is 'Strictly' Star Jamie Laing's 'Made In Chelsea' Girlfriend Sophie Habboo?

Features

Ariana Grande's new album is coming! But who has she collaborated with?

Ariana Grande Album Collaborations: All The Rumours From The Weeknd, To BTS & BLACKPINK

Molly-Mae must have more surgery after her mole removal

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals ‘Scary Diagnosis’ After Mole Removal

Ariana Grande joins star-studded cast for 'Don't Look Up' starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

Ariana Grande Joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet & Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up'

TV & Film

Blackpink are in their early 20s

How Old Are The Blackpink Members? Ages And Birthdays Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana