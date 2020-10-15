Max George: Girlfriend, Net Worth & Instagram Of The Wanted Singer & Strictly Star Revealed

Max George is best known for being a singer in The Wanted, however, he’s about to put his dance skills to the test on Strictly 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about him from his girlfriend to his net worth and Instagram…

Max George is part of the Strictly 2020 line-up which means we’ll get to see his gorgeous face on our screens every weekend!

The 32-year-old is best known for being a singer in The Wanted, alongside Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness. But who is his girlfriend, what’s his net worth and Instagram? Let’s take a look…

Max is in a relationship with girlfriend Stacey Giggs. Picture: instagram

Who is Max George’s girlfriend?

Max is currently in a relationship with Stacey Giggs.

Stacey was previously married to former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs, who she shares two children with.

Max and Stacey are more loved-up than ever, according to reports, however, they try to keep details of their relationship private.

What is Max George’s net worth?

It is unclear what Max George’s exact net worth is but he’s had a successful career both as a member of The Wanted and as a solo star over the last 10 years.

What is Max George’s Instagram handle?

Max’s Instagram handle is @maxgeorge and he currently has 141k followers.

He doesn’t post very often, usually only to share images from his workouts or loved-up selfies with his girlfriend.

