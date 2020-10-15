The Wanted’s Fans Are Trying To Get 'All Time Low' To Number One Following Tom Parker’s Brain Tumour Diagnosis

The Wanted fans are trying to get their debut single 'All Time Low' to the top of the charts. Picture: PA images

The Wanted’s fans are trying to get the band to number one following Tom Parker’s devastating brain tumour diagnosis.

The Wanted’s Tom Parker shocked the showbiz world when he announced he had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last week, and his bandmates Max George, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness rallied together to support him.

Fans of the band have now come together to get their 2012 single ‘All Time Low’ to number one on the charts, using the hashtag #DownloadATL.

Tom Parker was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour. Picture: instagram

One fans wrote: “Please can everyone go and download the wanted all time low let’s get it to number one for Tom and let’s make Tom and the boys smile #DownloadATL.”

The song was the band’s debut single and features the lyrics: “And if you know / How do you get up from an all time low / I’m in pieces / Seems like peace is / The only thing I'll never know / How do you get up.”

Tom announced the devastating news he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in an Instagram post.

It read: “Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why.

“There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.

“We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx.”

