The Wanted In Talks To Reunite Following Tom Parker's Brain Tumour Diagnosis

The Wanted are discussing a reunion to celebrate their success. Picture: PA Images

The 'Glad You Came' band are currently discussing the possibility of reuniting to celebrate their successes, following Tom Parker's devastating brain tumour diagnosis.

After Tom Parker sadly announced that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, his band, The Wanted, are in talks to reunite.

A source close to the 'Chasing the Sun' pop stars has said "Max [George] has always been open about wanting to get the group back together to mark one of their anniversaries."

According to reports, Max is leading the conversations about the band reuniting, but many of the other bandmates, including Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuinness and Siva Kanesawaran have previously shown interest.

The insider continued to say, "For various reasons some of the lads grew apart but now it seems that next year, depending on how everything goes, they could do something to mark just how far the group has come"

Previously, Tom has spoken about how open he would be to see The Wanted perform together again; "I would really, really like us to get back together as a five. It would be so cool for us to get back on stage as a band."

Tom Parker is in talks to reunite with The Wanted. Picture: PA Images

Tom recently announced his brain tumour via Instagram, in a post which showed him with his partner, Kelsey, and his daughter, Tom said "We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

"It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this," finished Tom, in his heartbreaking post.

Tom spoke to OK! Magazine about the news, claiming that he was still in shock by the diagnosis, and that he was struggling to take it all in.

"I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this. You never think this will happen to you," said Tom, before his wife said that it had been a "crazy six weeks".