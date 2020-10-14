The Wanted In Talks To Reunite Following Tom Parker's Brain Tumour Diagnosis

14 October 2020, 08:54

The Wanted are discussing a reunion to celebrate their success
The Wanted are discussing a reunion to celebrate their success. Picture: PA Images

The 'Glad You Came' band are currently discussing the possibility of reuniting to celebrate their successes, following Tom Parker's devastating brain tumour diagnosis.

After Tom Parker sadly announced that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, his band, The Wanted, are in talks to reunite.

A source close to the 'Chasing the Sun' pop stars has said "Max [George] has always been open about wanting to get the group back together to mark one of their anniversaries."

> The Wanted Members Rally Around Tom Parker As He Reveals Terminal Brain Tumour Diagnosis

According to reports, Max is leading the conversations about the band reuniting, but many of the other bandmates, including Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuinness and Siva Kanesawaran have previously shown interest.

The insider continued to say, "For various reasons some of the lads grew apart but now it seems that next year, depending on how everything goes, they could do something to mark just how far the group has come"

Previously, Tom has spoken about how open he would be to see The Wanted perform together again; "I would really, really like us to get back together as a five. It would be so cool for us to get back on stage as a band."

Tom Parker is in talks to reunite with The Wanted
Tom Parker is in talks to reunite with The Wanted. Picture: PA Images

Tom recently announced his brain tumour via Instagram, in a post which showed him with his partner, Kelsey, and his daughter, Tom said "We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

"It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this," finished Tom, in his heartbreaking post.

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag

A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) on

Tom spoke to OK! Magazine about the news, claiming that he was still in shock by the diagnosis, and that he was struggling to take it all in.

"I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this. You never think this will happen to you," said Tom, before his wife said that it had been a "crazy six weeks".

More News

See more More News

Trick or treating isn't advised in 2020

Can You Go Trick Or Treating For Halloween In 2020?

Harry Styles's special friendship with Stevie Nicks

Inside Harry Styles & Fleetwood Mac Star Stevie Nicks's Incredible Friendship

Harry Styles

Harry Styles's BFF Stevie Nicks says he should get his own TV show

Harry Styles Is 'So Funny He Should Have His Own TV Show' Says BFF Stevie Nicks

Bobby Norris and Matt Snap have broke up. But what was the reason behind their split?

Bobby Noris & Matt Snape Split: Reason TOWIE Couple Broke Up Revealed

Will Shawn Mendes tour his fourth album in 2021?

Will Shawn Mendes Be Going On Tour In 2021?

Marvin Humes' baby son, Blake, is settling right in.

Marvin Humes Baby: JLS Star Shares Adorable Video Of Son Blake Days After Wife Rochelle Gave Birth To Third Child

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search