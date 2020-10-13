The Wanted Members Rally Around Tom Parker As He Reveals Terminal Brain Tumour Diagnosis

The Wanted's Tom Parker announced he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this week. Picture: PA images

The Wanted members have rallied around Tom Parker after he revealed he has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

The Wanted’s Tom Parker shocked the showbiz world when he revealed he has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

His bandmates, Nathan Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness, have now rallied around him to offer him love and support.

The Wanted Tom Parker: Partner Kelsey Parker, Children And Glioblastoma Diagnosis

The Wanted boys have posted messages of love and support on social media. Picture: instagram

Taking to Instagram to comment on the ‘unbelievably cruel situation,’ Nathan wrote: “I’ve been trying to work out what to say for days, but there are simply no words. It’s just the most unbelievably cruel situation.

“However, Tom will attack this with the same vigour that he has with everything he has ever set his mind to.

“Both Tom and Kelsey’s strength and bravery is incredible which was shown in the interview that was published today.

“I love and support both Tom and Kels and I’ll be right behind them every step of the way in their fight.

“Please keep the whole family in your prayers and send them all the love, support and positivity you possibly can.”

Max George’s post read: “First of all.. I think the bravery of Tom and Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible.

“It’s obviously a devastating and scary time... but for those who don’t know Tom I will say this. There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer. His heart is the size of a lions, and it is his drive and passion that has always led The Wanted and made sure we are looked after the right way.

“Speaking as a brother, a friend and a band mate.. I know that you will conquer this as you have every other challenge you have ever faced. We are all on this journey together... and I can’t wait to get back on the stage with you and the boys and have a proper celebration when you’re better.

“You got this my man. I love you, Kels and all the family with all my heart and I’ll be right here.”

Siva added: “Tom and Kelsey, we are with you all the way. I know one thing. This rockstar has always given 150% with everything he does and that’s how I know we are gonna get through this. Sending you love and positivity friends.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News