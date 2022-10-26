Is Taylor Swift Hinting At A Collaboration With Selena Gomez?

26 October 2022, 15:37

Could Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez be working on something...
Could Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez be working on something... Picture: Selena Gomez/Taylor Swift/YouTube

By Savannah Roberts

Fans think that Taylor Swift is channelling Selena Gomez in her latest music video, could she be teasing an upcoming collaboration?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We all know that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are the best of friends, so it would only make sense for them to make the natural jump to collaborators, right?

Fans were sent into a frenzy on Twitter when theories began to crop up, convincing us all that the two pop icons could joining forces!

Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift

Taylor is notorious for her mastermind ways and genius clues, her 'Bejeweled' music video is riddled with Easter eggs that seemingly point toward 'Speak Now' being the next re-recorded album release... but that's not all.

Now, Swifties believe they've unearthed more hints buried within the new drop, and they tease something to do with her BFF, Selena – please let this one be true!

Fans have spotted more clues in Taylor's new video
Fans have spotted more clues in Taylor's new video. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube
Taylor references Selena's 'Love You Like A Love Song'
Taylor references Selena's 'Love You Like A Love Song'. Picture: Selena Gomez/YouTube

On Tuesday, Taylor treated us to the second music video from 'Midnights' and we couldn't help but notice several references to the former Disney darling.

The 32-year-old songstress stayed true to the bop's subject matter and stunned in a colourfully bejewelled strapless bodysuit, the ensemble looked remarkably similar to one Selena wore circa 2011.

In the music video for 'Love You Like A Love Song', the young pop star dons a dress with a near-identical bodice to Taylor's – oh, but the comparisons don't stop there!

Taylor, whimsical as ever, dressed in a Marie Antionette-esque costume in the 'Bejeweled' video, complete with white hair, powdered skin, and fluted frilly sleeves.

'Bejeweled' channels scenes from 'Love You Like A Love Song'
'Bejeweled' channels scenes from 'Love You Like A Love Song'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Selena Gomez/YouTube

Where else have we seen a look like this? In that very same Selena Gomez & The Scene music video from over 10 years ago! Swift certainly is channelling her inner Gomez here!

And finally, eagle-eyed fans spotted that in Taylor's Cinderella-inspired story, she is mending a blue glittery dress that looks just like one Selena wore to the GRAMMYs.

In 2016, Tay and Sel went as each other's dates to the award show and they walked the red carpet together – too much evidence is stacking up!

Taylor featured Selena's Grammy dress in her music video
Taylor featured Selena's Grammy dress in her music video. Picture: Alamy

Why do you think pop icon has included Selena Gomez-inspired Easter eggs in her latest music video?

If we know Taylor – and we think we do – then these similarities are all just a little bit too coincidental to not be hinting toward something...

