Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift

25 July 2022, 15:37

Selena X Taylor forever
Selena X Taylor forever. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez enlisted the help of none other than Taylor Swift when it came to marking her 30th birthday in a memorable way – and the pictures are adorable!

Selena Gomez just marked her 30th birthday! What better way to celebrate than spending the milestone date with Miss Taylor Swift?

On Friday, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer entered a new decade in style, opting for a summer evening outdoors with her bestie – she even posted a couple of photos of the enviable catch-up to Instagram.

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have They Been BFFs?

Selena shared a carousel post of the two songstresses posing gleefully, with Taylor holding up three fingers to signify her pal's new age.

The Only Murders In The Building actress shared the post with her whopping 338 million, follwoers writing: "30, nerdy and worthy."

Selena Gomez celebrated turning 30 in the best way
Selena Gomez celebrated turning 30 in the best way. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The pop star pair were all smiles as they snuggled up in the sweet snaps, with the birthday girl wrapping her arm around her long-term friend.

In the last picture, the 'All Too Well' singer raises a thumb up to the camera as Selena appears to be in peals of laughter in the background – it looks like these girls had the best time commemorating the special day.

It even looked like Gomez was about to open a wrapped present from the famously thoughtful gift-giver in the last snapshot.

This celebrity BFF pairing dates back all the way to 2008, meaning these ladies have been supporting one another for nearly 15 years!

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friendship goals for over 10 years
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friendship goals for over 10 years. Picture: Getty

They first became pals during Selena's days, when both stars were dating members of The Jonas Brothers – talk about a throwback.

Sel and Tay have remained pillars of support to one another throughout the 2010s and now their friendship entered yet another decade!

From sharing the stage to walking the red carpet hand-in-hand, there isn't much these women haven't done together.

