Selena Gomez's Only Murders In The Building: What Is The Comedy About, And Where Can I Watch It?

11 August 2020, 08:27

Selena Gomez is set to star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short for a new comedy series
Selena Gomez is set to star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short for a new comedy series. Picture: Getty

The 'Wolves' singer is set to star alongside comedy icons, Steve Martin and Martin Short, in an upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders In The Building.

After appearing in the likes of Dolittle and The Dead Don't Die, Selena Gomez is continuing her acting career by starring and producing Hulu's series Only Murders In The Building.

Selena is set to star alongside Saturday Night Live icons, Steve Martin and Martin Short in the series. Here's everything you need to know about Only Murders In The Building.

When will Only Murders In The Building be released?

No official release date has been announced yet, as the project is still currently in development, but the series was originally announced in January 2020 at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Where can I watch Only Murders In The Building?

Only Murders In The Building will be available Hulu, an American video-on-demand streaming service, which also airs the likes of South Park, as well as its original and exclusive programming, such as Love, Victor, The Mindy Project and Brassic.

Steve Martin and Martin Short will star in Hulu's series alongside Selena Gomez
Steve Martin and Martin Short will star in Hulu's series alongside Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty

What is Only Murders In The Building about?

Very little is known about Only Murders In The Building, except for the fact that it focusses on three strangers (played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short) who share an obsession with true crime, before they find themselves caught up in one.

