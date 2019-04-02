WATCH: Selena Gomez Stars In Trailer For New Zom-Com Movie, The Dead Don't Die

Selena Gomez appears in the trailer for new zombie-comedy, The Dead Don't Die, alongside Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

Selena Gomez has upped her game - after being surpassed by Ariana Grande on Instagram - by starring in her 28th feature film, The Dead Don't Die.

The new trailer shows her starring alongside Hollywood veterans such as Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

> Are Selena Gomez And Zac Efron Dating? The Rumours Have Taken A Turn...

Selena Gomez stars as Zoe in The Dead Don't Die. Picture: Getty

The 'Back To You' singer plays Zoe, a survivor of the zombie apocalypse as the peaceful town of Centerville finds itself in the centre of an attacking horde of the undead.

Selena Gomez has previously starred in big budget movies, with an A-list cast, including Spring Breakers, Hotel Transylvania and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip Now!

The Dead Don't Die is set for release in June, 2019. Two of her other upcoming films are currently in post-production. A Rainy Day in New York sees her alongside Timothée Chalamet in a romcom, and The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle will have her voice Betsy, a giraffe.