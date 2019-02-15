Selena Gomez and Zac Efron Dating? The Rumours Have Taken A Turn

Selena Gomez has shut down rumours she's dating Zac Efron. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez and Zac Efron sparked speculation they’re an item last week when the Hollywood actor followed the pop star on Instagram.

Zac Efron and Selena Gomez sent Disney fans into meltdown last week when the The Greatest Showman star followed the 'Back To You' hitmaker on Instagram out of the blue.

The move had many fans hoping the couple had begun dating, but all is not what it seems.

A source has since cleared up the rumours, explaining Selena isn’t even thinking of dating at the moment.

They told Us Weekly: “Selena is focusing on her mental health and has been reading, exercising, eating well and spending time with her close friends and family.

“She isn’t necessarily looking to date right now,” the source added.

Selena entered a treatment facility last year after battling with anxiety and depression.

The 'Wolves' singer spent last week on holiday with her pals to celebrate her best friend getting married.

She was pictured on the beach looking happy and healthy as she relaxed with her girl friends.

