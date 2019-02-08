Zac Efron Just Followed Selena Gomez & Everyone Wants To Know If They're Dating

8 February 2019, 13:08

Zac Efron just followed Selena Gomez and people cannot handle it
Zac Efron just followed Selena Gomez and people cannot handle it. Picture: Instagram

Zac Efron just gave Selena Gomez a cheeky follow on Instagram and fans are getting way ahead of themselves imagining what it could mean.

Selena Gomez has been pretty quiet lately whilst she works on new music, so her 145 million Instagram fans had good reason to get excited when Zac Efron gave her a follow.

Selena Gomez Is No Longer The Most Followed Person On Instagram

It's safe to say her and Zac's fandoms are going wild trying to work out what the follow means and wondering if it could be a possible sign they're dating.

Now, do we agree that they would make extremely cute babies and be one of the best looking couples to emerge from 2019 so far? Yes, perhaps we do.

But we are determined to not get ahead of ourselves, which is more than can be said for basically the whole of Twitter right now.

Zac has caught the attention of people even more than usual lately by rocking a bleach blonde hairdo whilst he promotes the new movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile where he plays serial killer Ted Bundy.

The actor has faced backlash for his involvement in the film that portrays the man that killed over 30 women as a charming and handsome family man.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Selena Gomez News

Selena Gomez Music

See more Selena Gomez Music

Selena Gomez News

See more Selena Gomez News

Julia Michaels teases new song with Selena Gomez

Julia Michaels Teases Snippet Of New Song ‘Anxiety’ With Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Videos

See more Selena Gomez Videos

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have reunited for the first time publicly since May 2018

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Have Reunited Publicly With A New Member To The Squad

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez Pictures

See more Selena Gomez Pictures

Selena Gomez

Hello Hot Stuff! 13 Seriously Sexy Photos Of Selena Gomez