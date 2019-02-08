Zac Efron Just Followed Selena Gomez & Everyone Wants To Know If They're Dating

Zac Efron just followed Selena Gomez and people cannot handle it. Picture: Instagram

Zac Efron just gave Selena Gomez a cheeky follow on Instagram and fans are getting way ahead of themselves imagining what it could mean.

Selena Gomez has been pretty quiet lately whilst she works on new music, so her 145 million Instagram fans had good reason to get excited when Zac Efron gave her a follow.

It's safe to say her and Zac's fandoms are going wild trying to work out what the follow means and wondering if it could be a possible sign they're dating.

After Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez deserves Zac Efron. Just saying. I know he only followed her but come on, they would make cute babies. — sophie thompson (@sophiediddles) February 7, 2019

I know it's just a follow, but if something could happen between Zac Efron and Selena Gomez I would be the happiest person alive — Lexa's legacy (@SelenaSwiftLove) February 7, 2019

Now, do we agree that they would make extremely cute babies and be one of the best looking couples to emerge from 2019 so far? Yes, perhaps we do.

But we are determined to not get ahead of ourselves, which is more than can be said for basically the whole of Twitter right now.

Zac Efron followed Selena Gomez? Are my dreams coming true or what — 🌹 (@graceonsel) February 7, 2019

Zac Efron followed Selena Gomez on Instagram and this is the kind of content I like to see. — Dominique K (@Dominique732) February 7, 2019

Zac has caught the attention of people even more than usual lately by rocking a bleach blonde hairdo whilst he promotes the new movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile where he plays serial killer Ted Bundy.

The actor has faced backlash for his involvement in the film that portrays the man that killed over 30 women as a charming and handsome family man.

