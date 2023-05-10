Taylor Swift 'Isn't Sure' About Rushing Into Matty Healy Relationship

By Savannah Roberts

There's been an update to the Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dating rumours, why the pop star is taking it 'slow'...

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been making headlines left, right, and centre ever since rumours of their 'romance' started to emerge at the beginning of this month.

As claims about the new celebrity pairing stack up, a source gave Us Weekly an update on Taylor's approach to her alleged new love interest.

Are Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Really Dating?

The insider said that the 'Midnights' songstress "isn’t sure" that she's "ready to commit" to a relationship with Matty "so soon" after her recent split.

Taylor and her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn were together for six years before they news surfaced that they had called it quits in April.

Taylor Swift 'isn't sure' about committing again. Picture: Getty

The source told the publication that one of the reasons Taylor and Joe decided to part ways was due to the singer's intense level of fame.

They revealed: “Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world."

However, Matty Healy is no stranger to the spotlight as he's the frontman of the pop rock band The 1975.

Matty Healy has been spotted with Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Rumours of a possible romance between the 'Anti Hero' songstress and British musician first came from celebrity gossip account Deux Moi, the claims soon hit a fever pitch when Matty attended not one, but all three, of Taylor's Nashville shows.

The first photo of Swift and Healy soon followed, with paparazzi snapping them seated together in the backseat of an SUV leaving an Eras Tour concert; it's alleged that they were headed to her condo in the city.

Both parties are yet to comment publicly on the speculation.

