What Happened Between Taylor Swift And Katy Perry? Their Feud Turned Friendship Explained

Inside Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's friendship. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry had a pretty famous feud that went on for years and ended in 2019, but what actually happened between the pop stars?

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry started off as close friends as their rise to fame came at similar times.

So, fans were confused and upset when finding out the pair had fallen out, which led to a seriously long feud between the pop stars and lasted for years.

The mother-of-one and ‘Folklore’ songstress patched things up in 2019, but what actually happened between the singers? And what was the reason behind their feud?

Let’s take a look…

Why did Taylor Swift and Katy Perry fall out? Their feud explained

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry had a falling out which lasted years. Picture: Getty

Things all seemed pretty tight-knit between Katy and Taylor throughout 2008-2013 before rumours started flying about that they had stumbled on some differences, in December 2013.

The pair had apparently turned into frenemies due to the backup dancers for Tay’s tour jumping ship and going on to tour with Katy instead.

This started their huge rift, with some fans wondering if their ex John Mayer, who they dated two years apart, also played a part in why they started to distance from each other.

The following year, it was thought that Tay’s ‘Bad Blood’ was inspired by her confusing relationship with the ‘Roar’ songstress, and so the feud continued.

When did Taylor Swift and Katy Perry resolve their feud?

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry mended their friendship in 2019. Picture: Getty

After years of subtle digs and cryptic lyrics about each other, their friendship reignited after Tay asked Katy to appear in her ‘You Need To Calm Down’ music video.

Speaking about why they patched things up, Katy spoke with Ellen, revealing: “We have such big groups of people who like to follow us - and so they kinda started turning against each other a little bit, too, and it was really unfortunate.

"I'm all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people, that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness, and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out."

What have Taylor Swift and Katy Perry said about each other since repairing their friendship?

In true Tay style, she gave the most heartwarming gift to Katy Perry and her beau, Orlando Bloom, after they welcomed their first baby girl, Daisy.

The ‘Fearless’ star gave Katy a hand-sewn blanket and warmed fans’ hearts everywhere!

Katy has also gone on to mention the word ‘collaboration’ a few times, which we would so be here for, btw.

The ‘Fireworks’ hitmaker most recently teased a collab with Tay after saying during an American Idol episode, which aired on March 22: “Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?”

We are waiting!

