All The Times Beyoncé & Taylor Swift Have Supported Each Other

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have supported each other for years. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift received a hand-written note from actual Beyoncé after the queens dominated the 2021 Grammys.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé made history at the Grammys, with Tay becoming the first woman to win album of the year three times and Beyoncé being the most awarded singer of all time with 28 awards.

And on Friday Taylor took to Instagram to reveal just how Bey congratulated her, showing the handwritten note and beautiful bunch of flowers.

It read: “Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family. B."

Taylor Swift received flowers and a note. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Tay was as stunned by the heartwarming note as any Bey fan would be, writing: “Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it's the best Friday EVER."

She added: “Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!"

Beyoncé had an equally successful night at the Grammys, winning four awards for Music Video, Rap Song, Rap Performance, R&B Performance.

Since the adorable gesture, fans have been sharing moments from over the years of the women's adorable interactions.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

There are multiple photos of the international superstars together at awards ceremonies, with one from 2016 showing the singers grinning at each other before sharing a massive hug.

One fan also unearthed an ultimate fangirl pic of Tay posing with her finger pointed at her number 1 idol.

How did Taylor stay so cool, though?

~ 2015 ~



Beyoncé skipped Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wedding to attend to Taylor's birthday pic.twitter.com/E0YRpnML9K — JD (@juan_repspace) March 20, 2021

A snap of them at the 2016 Met Gala also resurfaced, when the stars were rocking the Fashion in an Age of Technology theme.

In 2015 Beyoncé and Jay-Z joined Taylor's celebrity pals at the 'Shake It Off' singer's party, hanging out with the likes of Haim, Sam Smith and Justin Timberlake.

BEYONCÉ SENDING FLOWERS TO TAYLOR SWIFT IS THE CUTEST THING EVER pic.twitter.com/9UnVTxzFSS — fearlessly, Irene 🤍 (@lillyswiftt13) March 19, 2021

Beyoncé gave Taylor Swift her moment at the VMAs in 2009 after Kanye West stole the mic. Picture: Getty

📹 | Taylor Swift applauding Beyoncé for making #GRAMMYs history as the most awarded female artist of all time with 28 wins pic.twitter.com/BdRWb4ksYy — Taylor Swift News 💛 (@TSwiftNZ) March 15, 2021

Taylor Swift & Beyoncé interactions; a very long and necessary thread. pic.twitter.com/ocrJbYc9am — JD (@juan_repspace) March 20, 2021

And who can forget the time Bey let Taylor have her moment after Kanye stole the mic off of the then-up-and-coming pop star at the 2009 VMAs to tell the audience ‘Beyoncé had the best video of all time’.

Let’s not go there.

But it's the clip from the Grammys of Tay applauding Beyoncé we can't stop watching – the kind of enthusiasm we all need in 2021.

