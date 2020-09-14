Taylor Swift Gifts Katy Perry Hand Embroidered Baby Blanket For Daughter Daisy

Taylor Swift gifts Katy Perry a hand embroidered baby blanket for daughter Daisy. Picture: Instagram @katyperry/ Getty Images

Taylor Swift has given Katy Perry a hand sewn blanket for her daughter, Daisy Bloom, and an adorable hand written note that's making us so happy these two are BFFs again.

Katy took to Instagram to reveal the incredibly thoughtful gift for her baby girl, writing: "Miss [Daisy Bloom] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift."

"Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

Written on Taylor Swift's official writing paper (which is the coolest thing ever, by the way), the top of the hand-written note sees the 'Cardigan' singer recounting how a silk blanket was her favourite thing when she was small.

The letter is also addressed to Katy, Orlando and Little One, and we really do need a moment to sob after thinking back to her lyrics in 'Invisible Strings' about giving her former enemies baby's gifts.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2010. Picture: Getty

If you're not understanding why everyone is sobbing over this baby blanket gift, you may need a little celeb feud context.

Taylor and Katy were BFFs for years as they rose to the top of their game and becoming two of the biggest pop stars in the world, however, they endured an epic fallout when Katy allegedly stole all of Taylor's backing dancers for an upcoming tour.

The feud inspired Taylor's huge hit, 'Bad Blood' and they basically didn't talk to each other for years, that was, until Katy sent Taylor an *actual* olive branch as Taylor prepared to kick off her 'Reputation' stadium tour, officially marking the end of their beef.

On top of the sweet message to Taylor about how grateful she is for the embroidery, Katy also set her location to 'stream Folklore', which didn't bypass eagle-eyed fans, who are pretty giddy to see the superstar duo as mates again.

and the way Katy put “stream foklore” as a place STFU ... i am cryyingggg!!!! 😭😭😭❤️ — 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘪𝘴, 𝘱𝘢𝘷𝘭𝘢🎪 (@iamresilient89) September 14, 2020

THIS IS SO SWEET OMG TAYLOR SWIFT GAVE KATY PERRY AN EMBROIDERED BLANKET FOR HER DAUGHTER DAISY DOVE BLOOM 🥺🌼🕊 pic.twitter.com/C3VHNCZviT — Perry Crave ★ (@PerryCrave) September 14, 2020

OMGGGG KATY PERRY GOT A GIFT FROM TAYLOR SWIFT WHICH WAS A BLANKET MADE ESPECIALLY FOR DAISY DOVE BLOOM IM NOT CRYING YOURE CRYING 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/brNfUoxo0w — There it is, Bradley (@thejitterbug759) September 14, 2020

To conclude, we're weeping, you're weeping, and Taylor and Katy are friendship goals- all is right with the world again.

