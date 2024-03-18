Is Taylor Swift Releasing An Eras Tour Live Album?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been touring since 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Taylor Swift’s Live Eras Tour concert has dropped on Disney+ and now all the fans are asking is one thing: Will she also be dropping an Eras Tour live album?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It’s been the year of Taylor Swift from the international Eras Tour, to her highly publicised relationship with Travis Kelce, to announcing her upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, finally to the release of the live Eras concert on Disney+.

It’s been all things Swiftie, and we’ve lived for it, but with her album set to release on the 19th of April, surely she doesn’t have time to do anything else? Well fans seem to think otherwise.

It's been rumoured on social media that Taylor has one last Eras treat in store for her fans and that’s the release of a live recorded album of the epic Eras tour that she’s been taking around the world for a year now.

The variety of fresh takes Taylor has had with the acoustic versions of her music as well as the mash up’s she’s been playing on tour, there’s no doubt that there’s enough content for an exciting new album. But will Taylor actually drop a Live Eras Tour Album?

Fans believe Taylor Swift might be planning a surprise album drop. Picture: Getty

Is Taylor Swift releasing an Eras Tour live album?

As of writing this, Taylor has not confirmed any news about a Eras Tour album, but that doesn't necessarily mean anything as she notoriously likes to surprise her fans.

Not only have artists like Ariana Grande, 5 Seconds of Summer and Beyoncé released live albums in the past to great success, but Taylor herself is no stranger to the concept.

She released Lover: Live From Paris in 2020, as well as The Speak Now World Tour — Live in 2011, the latter of which was released in line with the DVD release of the same tour. Hmmm sounds familiar? A drop on a streaming platform is the modern day DVD release after all.

Taylor Swift has release live concert albums in the past. Picture: Getty

Theories of the possible album began in October 2023 after Taylor dropped live audio from one of her shows of the song ‘Cruel Summer,’ naturally fans immediately wondered just how many live performance songs Taylor had been recording that year.

But now that the live concert movie has officially aired, fans are left wondering whether it will be this period, until the 19th of April when the next album drops, that they will receive an unexpected gift.

“While I don’t know if Swifties are clowning or if there’s any truth to an Eras Tour live album, I can only hope that we’ll get one while we wait for the release of The Tortured Poets Department,” one fan tweeted.

Taylor Swift's next album 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops 19th April. Picture: Getty

This fan wants not just one but two albums of the live performances Taylor’s been dishing out, “what if taylor does an eras tour live album like the folklore long pond one, but also released a 2nd live album that’s all the mashups she’s performed so far [sic],” they wrote online.

Whilst there is no solid proof of this album dropping, fans are surviving off hope and prayers, with one tweeting, “I’m still 100% delusional enough to hope that Taylor eventually drops a live album version of her tour especially her surprise songs. I just really need this.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.