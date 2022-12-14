Taylor Swift Celebrated Her Birthday The Only Way She Knows How: In The Studio

14 December 2022, 13:43

Taylor Swift spent her birthday in the studio
Taylor Swift spent her birthday in the studio. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift spent her 33rd birthday recording music in the studio and it's the most Taylor thing ever!

Taylor Swift celebrated another year around the sun and she shared the most on-brand post for her special day!

On December 13, the 'Anti Hero' singer-songwriter turned 33 years old! After remaining quiet on socials all day, she marked the end of her birthday with a little message to her fans.

Forever the master of churning out content, of course, the record-breaking musician just had to spend her birthday in the studio!

Taylor wrote to her 236 million followers on Instagram: "Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!! I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you!"

Taylor Swift shared her birthday celebrations
Taylor Swift shared her birthday celebrations. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

She really knows her audience! Taylor shared a photograph with none other than her musical partner in crime Jack Antonoff, who has co-written and produced a staggering amount of her tracks over the years.

Taylor held up two hands to the camera displaying her new age by showing three fingers on each hand, she's definitely referencing her '22' music video where she did a similar thing all those years ago!

Taylor and Jack playfully posed for the photo whilst they were mid-session, the Bleachers musician was playing the guitar whilst the 'Bejeweled' songstress had a cello sitting on her lap.

As you sure well know, Taylor has certainly been a busy woman, what with the release of her tenth studio album 'Midnights' and her re-recorded albums, so it came as no surprise that she wouldn't take a break from her work schedule!

Taylor Swift could be hinting at new music with the post
Taylor Swift could be hinting at new music with the post. Picture: Alamy

It didn't take long for Swifties to scour the post for Easter eggs as the star is infamous for lacing everything she does with clues for her hardcore fans.

As rumours build that the 33-year-old is gearing up for another 'Tayor's Version' album, fans think the image is hinting towards the re-recording of 'Speak Now'.

Several tracks on Taylor's third record, originally released in 2010, featured orchestral strings on the songs, namely... cello! The dramatic final track on the album 'Haunted' is particularly heavy on the strings – interesting!

On the flip side, some fans thought it could be an Easter egg point towards 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' as the pop icon is holding up six fingers and it was her sixth album.

Or it could have been just a simple birthday post with no agenda... only time will tell. Happy belated birthday to the musical legend!

