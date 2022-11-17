Fans Are Reliving Taylor Swift's Most Iconic Tour Moments: From 'Speak Now' To 'Reputation'

Let's relive Taylor Swift's best tour moments. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Fans reminisce over Taylor Swift's most memorable concert moments as we all try to get our hands on those coveted 2023 tour tickets...

We've all got Taylor Swift on the brain as we try and manifest tickets to The Eras Tour – she really is the moment!

After the pop star finally announced her long-awaited return to the road, it incited fans to comb back through their most iconic Taylor touring memories.

As we all know all too well, Swift has celebrated many eras and album cycles throughout her 15-year-long career, with each tour boasting a unique style.

The Swifties of TikTok have been sharing their favourite concert moments from over the years – and it's become somewhat of a trend...

Taylor has quite the touring history. Picture: Getty

Fans are getting goosebumps over Taylor's Reputation World Tour introduction

Stage design, theatrics, suspense! A Tay tour really does have it all.

In a video that's been viewed a whopping 1.6 million times, fans have been getting nostalgic over the hair-raising moment that kicked off the record-breaking Reputation Stadium Tour.

From the lights to the smoke machines to the dramatic samples of news readers reporting on Taylor's personal life, it really packs a punch! We just know she'll deliver something like this for The Eras Tour.

Taylor reinvents 'I Knew You Were Trouble' for The 1989 World Tour

One thing Taylor's setlists always deliver is a striking new arrangement of one of her biggest hits.

During the 1989 World Tour, she gave 'I Knew You Were Trouble' a new lease of life, making the typically preppy track sound pretty haunting.

Taylor's lower vocal register really is out of this world in this one!

Taylor Swift embraces her rock side with 'Never Ever Getting Back Together'

The edgy reinvention of the 'Red' era track has become an iconic moment among fans – it even had Swifties begging for a full-on rock-themed album (we know she's a genre-subverting queen, after all).

The revamped edition of 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' has been doing the rounds on TikTok, with everyone praising the pop star's undeniably powerful vocals in the clip.

One fan wrote: "Forever sad because we didn’t get this on 'Red (Taylor's Version)'."

Taylor delivers a guitar solo during 'Red' concert

The 'All Too Well' songstress proved that she really can do it all when she whipped out her iconic electric guitar during The Red Tour.

Taylor and her long-serving guitarist Paul shredded their instruments onstage in an unforgettable rendition of her 2012 album's title track.

We wonder if she'll give the 'Taylor's Version' performance of the number the same treatment when she hits the road in 2023...

