Sydney Sweeney And Dakota Johnson To Co-Star In New Female-Fronted Marvel Film

A new marvel film is coming with Sydney and Dakota. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Sydney Sweeney has signed on for an upcoming female-focused Marvel film, where she will star alongside Dakota Johnson.

Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson are joining forces as they bag roles for an upcoming female-centric movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film from Marvel and Sony is titled Madame Web and will be a spin-off from the mega-hit franchise, Spider-Man.

Deadline reports that the Euphoria actress has been inundated with several lucrative offers since the success of HBO's second gritty season of the teen drama.

Syndey will be joining Dakota – of Fifty Shades of Grey fame – for the film adaption that's inspired by the comic of the same name.

Sydney Sweeney is racking up the film roles. Picture: Alamy

The publication reports that the movie will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, the screenplay was adapted from the Marvel comic by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

The roles each actress will be taking on is yet to be announced but with Sydney and Dakota's impressive respective credits, it's widely assumed that they will receive top billing.

Since the release of Euphoria's second season, Sweeney has been hotly pursued as one of the show's biggest breakout stars.

The 24-year-old is quickly racking up an impressive string of roles, starring in big projects such as The Voyeurs, The White Lotus, and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood – and all in just a couple of short years!

Dakota Johnson was first attached to the 'Madame Web' project. Picture: Alamy

Sydney Sweeney reprised her role of Cassie Howard in season two of Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

The sought-after actress was recently announced to be cast alongside Halsey in the upcoming flick National Anthem – she sure is busy!

Dakota has been a mainstay in the industry since she skyrocketed to new heights with the Fifty Shades franchise, she has since appeared in blockbusters such as How To Be Single, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and The Lost Daughter.

Sydney is following in her Euphoria co-star Zendaya's footsteps and entering the superhero universe – we can't wait!

