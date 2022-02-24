Sydney Sweeney’s Emotional Euphoria Scene Is Receiving Huge Praise From Fans

24 February 2022, 12:49

Euphoria fans can't get over how incredible Sydney Sweeney's acting is in season 2
Euphoria fans can't get over how incredible Sydney Sweeney's acting is in season 2. Picture: HBO
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney has given one of her most memorable performances as her character Cassie, which has now gone viral on social media.

Sydney Sweeney is one of the main characters in Euphoria, alongside the likes of Jacob Elordi, Zendaya and Alexa Demie, and her latest acting scene has been going viral online after she gave a mind-blowing performance.

The 24-year-old star, who plays Cassie Howard in the gripping teen drama series, has been praised by fans everywhere after giving the scarily believable scene in season two episode seven, with people calling for her to receive an award for it.

In the scene, Cassie is clearly upset and in tears but looks at herself in the mirror as she tries to collect her tears and smile through it.

Euphoria Fans Are Convinced Tom Holland Makes A Cameo In Season 2

Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in Euphoria
Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie Howard in Euphoria. Picture: HBO

Breaking between her emotions and composing herself, Sydney had fans hooked with her performance.

One fan was so mind-blown by her incredible acting, they said: “She really pulled off the character so well I can't see her as Sidney but Cassie all the time.”

Others called for her to appear in a horror movie, with one comment reading: “Need Sydney Sweeney in a horror film immediately plus her beauty hello #Euphoria.”

Syndey Sweeney gave fans a memorable performance in Euphoria season 2
Syndey Sweeney gave fans a memorable performance in Euphoria season 2. Picture: HBO

Another compared her to the likes of the famous Joker, who always has an immensely talented actor portray him.

“You can tell that Sydney Sweeney is a POWERFUL actress. I’m gonna keep an eye on her career,” wrote the fan, alongside half and image of Sydney’s face side-by-side with the Joker’s.

“Her acting this season is amazing,” another fan said of Sydney’s appearance in Euphoria season 2, and we agree!

