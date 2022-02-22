Euphoria Fans Are Convinced Tom Holland Makes A Cameo In Season 2

22 February 2022, 15:58

Euphoria fans think Tom Holland made an appearance in the series alongside Zendaya
Euphoria fans think Tom Holland made an appearance in the series alongside Zendaya. Picture: HBO/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Did Tom Holland make an appearance in the second season of Euphoria? Fans reckon so!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria fans have been petitioning for Tom Holland to appear in the new season of the hit drama series alongside his actress girlfriend Zendaya for quite some time - and some people are convinced it’s finally happened.

For those who don’t know, Zendaya plays Rue in the series, and fans think her beau and Spider-Man co-star would be a great addition to the show, so maybe our cross-over dreams have finally been answered?!

Tom Holland And Zendaya Match Outfits During PDA-Packed Date Night

It all started when the new episode of Euphoria - season 2, episode seven - saw Lexi put on the debut performance of her play, despite her friends and family not knowing the play is actually about her life.

Despite how gripping the episode was, eagle-eyed fans still managed to spot a very familiar face in the audience of the play as people thought they spotted none other than Tom Holland as an extra.

Did Tom Holland make a cameo in Euphoria alongside Zendaya?
Did Tom Holland make a cameo in Euphoria alongside Zendaya? Picture: Getty

Once you see it - you can’t unsee it!

Naturally, fans gathered on social media to debate whether the man in the audience really was the British actor himself or just a doppelgänger.

A tweet showing a zoomed-in look at the Tom Holland lookalike went viral on Twitter after a fan shared screenshots alongside the caption: “DAMN LEXI EVEN GOT TOM HOLLAND AT HER PLAY??”

Fans thought they spotted Tom Holland in a new Euphoria episode
Fans thought they spotted Tom Holland in a new Euphoria episode. Picture: Alamy
Zendaya previously said she wanted to sneak Tom Holland into a Euphoria episode
Zendaya previously said she wanted to sneak Tom Holland into a Euphoria episode. Picture: Getty
Zendaya stars as Rue on Euphoria
Zendaya stars as Rue on Euphoria. Picture: HBO

“Imagine tom sneaking on set for zendaya,” said one fan, while another joked: “What's spiderman doin there [sic].”

This comes just a month after Zendaya said during an interview she’d love to sneak Tom into the background of an episode one day - so maybe she’s finally done it...

We’ll have to wait for some confirmation!

