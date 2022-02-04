Halsey And Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Are Co-Starring In An Upcoming Film

4 February 2022, 17:18

Sydney and Halsey will be co-starring!
Sydney and Halsey will be co-starring! Picture: Alamy
Halsey and Sydney Sweeney are both set to star in a highly-anticipated feature film – here's everything we know so far.

Halsey is adding another credit to her filmography – and she's starring alongside Sydney Sweeney!

The pop sensation and Euphoria actress will be star alongside one another in the upcoming feature film, National Anthem.

The 'You Should Be Sad' singer took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement of the project – even professing her excitement over working with Sydney!

Halsey Teases Comeback As She Announces She’s Ready For ‘Summer Domination’

Halsey told her whopping 28.2 million followers that they're "so honoured and excited."

Halsey will play a significant role in 'National Anthem'
Halsey will play a significant role in 'National Anthem'. Picture: Alamy

The songstress also gave a shout out to her new colleague, capping off her post with: "(hey bestie @sydney_sweeney)"

The flick is the directorial debut of Tony Tost, who gushed over the project to Deadline, saying: "I am truly honoured to have the opportunity to bring 'National Anthem' to life on film, and to work with Page Fifty-Four Pictures, Bron Studios and this incredible cast."

He gave a little plot insight into the already hotly-anticipated movie, revealing: "Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home.

"No longer will the marginalised be ignored — all must learn to survive or else."

Sydney Sweeney is featuring in another movie
Sydney Sweeney is featuring in another movie. Picture: Alamy

Halsey is no stranger to film as she released a feature-length movie to coincide with her fourth studio record, 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'.

The visual album was released to theatres over the summer of 2021 to rave reviews.

We can't wait to see more of Halsey and Syndey's impressive acting chops!

A release date is yet to be announced – we'll keep this page updated with the latest!

