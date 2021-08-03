Strangers: Cast, Release Date, Trailer & The Low-Down On The Netflix Film

All the info you need on Netflix's upcoming dark comedy Strangers. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Netflix’s Strangers will feature a star-studded cast including Sophie Turner, Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke - here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie including the release date, trailer and more.

Production for Netflix’s upcoming film Strangers is underway and an all-star cast has now been revealed, giving us more reason to be buzzing about it!

The upcoming movie is said to be a "Hitchcock-ian dark comedy" about a group of teenage girls, with a focus on two protagonists; the ‘it-girl’ Drea and the ‘alt-girl’ Eleanor.

The pair strike up a friendship and decide to team up to take down each other’s bullies.

A number of familiar faces are set to star in the movie including Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

But when will we get to watch the movie and is there a trailer?

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming movie including the release date, full cast and more…

Camila Mendes is set to star in Netflix's Strangers. Picture: Alamy

When is Netflix movie Strangers' release date?

Production has already begun for Strangers, meaning there will be a fair few months of filming ahead of us.

An official release date is yet to be announced, however, we can expect Strangers to drop on Netflix at some point in the latter end of 2022.

Maya Hawke landed a role as Eleanor in Strangers. Picture: Alamy

Netflix’s Strangers full cast

The cast who have been announced so far include:

Camila Mendes - Drea

Maya Hawke - Eleanor

Rish Shah - Russ Lee

Talia Ryder - Gabbi

Jonathan Daviss - Elliot

Alisha Boe - Tara

Sophie Turner

Paris Berelc

Austin Abrams

Maia Reficco

Ava Capri

Todd Allen Durkin

Netflix have cast Sophie Turner in upcoming dark comedy Strangers. Picture: Alamy

Netflix movie Strangers trailer

As the movie is still in the production stages, there is yet to be a trailer, however, keep an eye on this page and we'll make sure to keep you posted when one drops!

