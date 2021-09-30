Is Squid Game Based On A True Story?

30 September 2021, 14:16

Is Squid Game based on a true story? Inside the inspiration behind the Netflix series
Is Squid Game based on a true story? Inside the inspiration behind the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix
Here’s what you need to know about the story behind Netflix’s Squid Game.

Squid Game is the latest series to have pretty much everyone glued to their TV screens as the K-drama is already on its way to break some serious records!

The nine-part thriller has us hooked on the storyline, which sees contestants compete in a dark version of children’s playground games in order to win a huge sum of money, with those who lose instantly killed.

The series has raised a lot of questions amongst fans - with many dying to know if Squid Game is based on a true story?

Here’s the lowdown…

Is Netflix's new series Squid Game based on a true story?
Is Netflix's new series Squid Game based on a true story? Picture: Netflix

Is Squid Game based on a true story?

You’ll be relieved to know that the series isn’t inspired by any real-life similar events, as there’s been no game show in which contestants have been forced to compete in a series of deadly games.

Creator of the show Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he actually drew inspiration for the series from watching Japanese anime over the years and combined it with his love for traditional playground games to come up with the idea.

He told Variety: “I freely admit that I’ve had great inspiration from Japanese comics and animation over the years. When I started, I was in financial straits myself and spent much time in cafes reading comics including ‘Battle Royale’ and ‘Liar Game.’

“I came to wonder how I’d feel if I took part in the games myself. But I found the games too complex, and for my own work focused instead on using kids’ games.”

Squid Game was inspired by children's playground games
Squid Game was inspired by children's playground games. Picture: Netflix
The story behind Netflix's Squid Game
The story behind Netflix's Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game, however, is a real game that was popular amongst kids in Korea during the 1970s and 1980s, which is similar to hopscotch.

Hwang told this publication: “This is a story about people who used to play this game as children and return to play it as adults.

“It was one of the most physical and it was also one of my favourite games. I felt that this game could be the most symbolic children’s game that could represent the kind of society we live in today.”

