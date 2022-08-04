Sophie Turner Shares Never-Seen-Before Baby Bump Snap

Sophie Turner has shared the sweetest bump photo. Picture: Getty/Sophie Turner/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Sophie Turner has shared a throwback photo from when she was pregnant with her second baby girl and it's too adorable!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sophie Turner has shared a rare photo of her bare baby bump just weeks after welcoming her second daughter with Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress broke her quiet streak on Instagram when she shared a sweet throwback photo from when she was carrying baby number two!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together

She took to the social media platform on Thursday (August 4) and posted a snap that warmed all our hearts, she captioned the post: "Full of baby."

Sophie and Joe welcomed their bundle of joy in July, making them officially an adorable family of four.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second child in July. Picture: Getty

The famously private A-list couple kept the pregnancy mostly private, only confirming the news with red carpet appearances when Sophie's bump was on full display.

However, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star never posted a selfie whilst she was expecting her bundle of joy, until she surprised everyone with the stunning film photo this week.

Last month representatives for the husband and wife confirmed People that they had welcomed a baby girl, meaning that their firstborn, named Willa, is now a big sister!

The loved-up pair welcomed their first child back in July 2020, just a year after they tied the knot in two different ceremonies.

Sophie and The Jonas Brothers frontman first began dating back in 2016, they eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019 before holding a larger celebration for their nuptials a month later in the South of France.

There are few photos of the actress pregnant with her second bundle of joy, with the recent snap on the 'Gram joining the likes of Sophie's Met Gala look and magazine cover shoots.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News