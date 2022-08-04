Sophie Turner Shares Never-Seen-Before Baby Bump Snap

4 August 2022, 17:44

Sophie Turner has shared the sweetest bump photo
Sophie Turner has shared the sweetest bump photo. Picture: Getty/Sophie Turner/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Sophie Turner has shared a throwback photo from when she was pregnant with her second baby girl and it's too adorable!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sophie Turner has shared a rare photo of her bare baby bump just weeks after welcoming her second daughter with Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress broke her quiet streak on Instagram when she shared a sweet throwback photo from when she was carrying baby number two!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together

She took to the social media platform on Thursday (August 4) and posted a snap that warmed all our hearts, she captioned the post: "Full of baby."

Sophie and Joe welcomed their bundle of joy in July, making them officially an adorable family of four.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second child in July
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second child in July. Picture: Getty

The famously private A-list couple kept the pregnancy mostly private, only confirming the news with red carpet appearances when Sophie's bump was on full display.

However, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star never posted a selfie whilst she was expecting her bundle of joy, until she surprised everyone with the stunning film photo this week.

Last month representatives for the husband and wife confirmed People that they had welcomed a baby girl, meaning that their firstborn, named Willa, is now a big sister!

The loved-up pair welcomed their first child back in July 2020, just a year after they tied the knot in two different ceremonies.

Sophie and The Jonas Brothers frontman first began dating back in 2016, they eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019 before holding a larger celebration for their nuptials a month later in the South of France.

There are few photos of the actress pregnant with her second bundle of joy, with the recent snap on the 'Gram joining the likes of Sophie's Met Gala look and magazine cover shoots.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News

More News

See more More News

Justin and Hailey Bieber jetted off to Italy as he resumed his Justice Tour

Inside Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey’s Holiday To Italy As Justice Tour Resumes

Selena's show has a link to her Disney days...

Selena Gomez's Cooking Show Has A Link To Hannah Montana

Kim Kardashian revealed she's undergone a 'painful' stomach tightening procedure

Kim Kardashian Shares Results Of ‘Painful’ Stomach Tightening Laser Procedure

Adam said his piece about the Paige split rumours

Adam Collard Addresses The Paige Thorne Split Rumours

Love Island

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced they've uncovered her son's name after changing it from Wolf Webster

All The Clues That Kylie Jenner Has Finally Settled On Her Son’s Name

The lowdown on Khloe Kardashian's second baby from due date and gender to surrogate

All The Details On Khloe Kardashian’s Second Baby: Due Date, Baby’s Gender, Surrogate & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star