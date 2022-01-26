All The Songs On Euphoria Series 2 Soundtrack

Euphoria series 2 has a soundtrack full of bops. Picture: HBO

By Capital FM

Euphoria season two has been a massive success, and the soundtrack is just as captivating.

Euphoria, starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, is the biggest conversation topic around the world right now after series two premiered earlier this month.

As well as the Skins-type storylines and fashion moments, the new season brings an incredible soundtrack.

Episode one along included nearly 40 songs, so it’s no wonder the show’s music supervisor Jen Malone is in the spotlight as much as the series’ incredible actors.

Euphoria series 2 has been incredibly successful since its premiere. Picture: HBO

In an interview with Elle, Jen said the memes – in response to her epic soundtrack – were ‘amazing’ after season one saw between 25 to 27 songs per episode.

Series 2 has already seen music spanning decades and genres as the backdrop to the drama, including ‘80s pop, jazz, hip hop and even Judy Garland.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Euphoria season two soundtrack:

Euphoria season 2, episode 3 songs

INXS - 'Mystify'

Depeche Mode - 'Never Let Me Down Again (Digitalism Remix)'

Roxette - 'The Look'

Erasure - 'Chains of Love'

Echo and the Bunnymen - 'Lips Like Sugar'

The Cult - 'She Sells Sanctuary'

Lenny Kravitz - 'It Ain't Over 'til It's Over'

Dan Hartman - 'I Can Dream About You'

INXS - 'Never Tear Us Apart'

Bobby Darin - 'Call Me Irresponsible'

Selena - 'Como La Flor'

Brenda Lee - 'Emotions'

Westside Connection - 'Gangsta Nation (feat. Nate Dogg)'

Jo Stafford - 'If'

Lana Del Rey - 'Watercolor Eyes'

Sydney Sweeney is one of the show's breakout stars. Picture: HBO

Euphoria season 2, episode 2 songs

Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan - 'Live or Die'

Labrinth - 'Formula'

Judy Garland - 'Come Rain Or Come Shine'

Daryl Hall and John Oates - 'Do What You Want, Be What You Are'

Laura Les - 'Haunted'

Can - 'She Brings The Rain'

Mark Morrison - 'Return of the Mack'

Thelonious Monk - 'Blue Monk'

Euphoria season 2, episode 1 songs

Billy Swan - 'Don't Be Cruel'

Bo Diddley - 'Look at Grandma'

Harry Nilsson - 'Jump Into the Fire'

Curtis Mayfield - 'Think - Instrumental'

Isaac Hayes - 'Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic'

Poison - 'I Want Action'

Johnny Jenkins - 'I Walk On Gilded Splinters'

The O'Jays - 'Who Am I'

2Pac - 'Hit 'Em Up (feat. Outlaws)'

Gerry Rafferty - 'Right Down the Line'

Steely Dan - 'Dirty Work'

The Notorious B.I.G. - 'Hypnotize'

Virus Syndicate - 'Who's That'

David Fredericks - 'Just My Luck'

Orville Peck - 'Dead of Night'

Blaq Tuxedo - 'Runway'

Juvenile - 'Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)'

G.L.A.M & Colbie - 'Uhuh Yeah'

Troyman - 'Ferrari'

B.o.B. - 'Dirt'

Nu Shooz - 'I Can't Wait'

DMX - 'Party Up'

Tarik - 'Madonna'

Big Mali - '4,5,6'

Derek Minor - 'Pull Up (feat. Greg James & THICC James)'

Cutting Crew - 'I Just Died (In Your Arms)'

