Sydney Sweeney Only Does Nude 'Euphoria' Scenes When She Wants To

Sydney Sweeney speaks about feeling comfortable during Euphoria nude scenes. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Sydney Sweeney spoke about her nude scenes in the popular HBO show, Euphoria. She revealed in a recent interview that she gets to choose when her character strips down for the camera.

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney has spoken candidly about her nude scenes in the hit HBO show.

The 24-year-old star, who portrays series regular Cassie, sat down with The Independent to talk all things acting, as the second season of the gritty teen drama dropped earlier this month.

Sydney proudly stated that showrunner Sam Levinson, never made her feel obligated to carry out nude scenes if she feels it didn't think it "made sense" for her character.

The star revealed to the publication that "when I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."

The actress delved into the media’s perception of her various roles, claiming that she receives less praise for her more sexualised characters.

Sydney Sweeney. Picture: Alamy

Sydney Sweeney portrays the troubled Cassie in Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

The talented actress said in her interview: "There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it’.

"I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show."

Sydney poignantly told the publication: "I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance.

"But no one talks about it because I got naked."

Euphoria's second season was released in January 2022. Picture: Alamy

She went on to compare the way in which critics view her performances, with recent comedy-drama The White Lotus receiving widespread acclaim.

The star said: “With The White Lotus, I felt like people were finally recognising the hard work I’ve been doing."

"This is something that has bothered me for a while," Sweeney confessed.

"I do The White Lotus and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in Euphoria? Did you not see that in The Handmaid’s Tale?’”

Sydney branded the Euphoria creator as "amazing" when speaking about her treatment on set, admitting that she's always felt comfortable filming her scenes for the HBO show.

