Selena Gomez & Her Little Sister Dressed Up As Taylor Swift For The Eras Tour

Selena took her sister to The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez and her little sister had the time of their lives going to Taylor Swift's tour, and they even dressed up as the woman of the moment!

Selena Gomez supported her best friend Taylor Swift and attended The Eras Tour on Saturday night with her little sister Gracie.

Taylor brought her record-breaking tour to Texas and has been blowing tens of thousands of fans away each and every night, and several famous faces have been spotted in the crowds.

The most recent celebrity to cheer the songwriter on was one of her oldest friends Selena, and just like all other Swifties at the concert, she dressed up in her Taylor best!

Selena Gomez in her 'folklore' era. Picture: Twitter

Taylor had a sweet moment with Selena's sister during the show. Picture: Getty

The Rare Beauty founder and her 9-year-old sister were dressed up as their favourite eras, Selena wore her a 'folklore' cardigan complete with braided buns in her hair.

Her little sister opted to channel the 'Speak Now' album and dressed in an iconic purple halter dress just like the one Taylor wore on tour back in 2011 – how time flies!

Taylor even gave Gracie her 'Red' era hat while singing '22' and it's one of the sweetest concert moments of the tour so far.

In return, Selena's little sis gave Taylor a friendship bracelet and, of course, the pop star put on the gift immediately – aw!

1. The way she gives Taylor a friendship bracelet in exchange for the hat

2. The way she immediately puts the hat on



I don’t care if she’s Selena Gomez’s little sister, she absolutely deserved this moment and this interaction is everything. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Enp9NhqryJ — Sav 🪩 eras tour chicago x 3! (@SavLovesSwift) April 2, 2023

LA CARA DE ORGULLO DE SELENA MIENTRAS VE A TAYLOR 😭🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/wc5kL0iDJP — La Tia Puercaylor (@LaPuercaylor) April 2, 2023

Gomez posted to Instagram to mark the special occasion after seeing her best friend do what she does best, she wrote: "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world.

"Proud to know you! love you forever and always," she wrote, complete with a Taylor lyrical Easter egg!

She shared a picture of Gracie lifting up a heart sign to the stage and a video of them dancing a long to 'Delicate'; it looks like these siblings definitely had the time of their lives.

