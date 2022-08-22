On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
22 August 2022, 10:12 | Updated: 22 August 2022, 10:13
Scott Disick has reportedly sustained minor injuries after apparently flipping his Lamborghini in a road accident.
Scott Disick is said to have been involved in a single-car collision in Calabasas over the weekend.
The 39-year-old reality TV star has reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident but is expected to make a full recovery.
In photos obtained by TMZ, the father-of-three’s Lamborghini SUV can be seen flipped over after it allegedly smashed into a stone mailbox, with the publication stating the crash as the possible reason the vehicle flipped.
Khloé Kardashian Will Have Sole Custody Of Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson
Kourtney Kardashian Finally Addresses Those Alleged Mason Disick Social Media Accounts
Sources told the publication that Scott had suffered a small cut to his head but refused medical attention when paramedics arrived on the scene.
His car was then allegedly towed from the scene following the incident.
Scott was said to have been alone in the car at the time of the incident and didn’t seem impaired.
It is not known entirely what made Scott’s car flip, but TMZ reported that speed appeared to have been the factor based on a preliminary police investigation.
The ex-boyfriend and baby daddy of Kourtney Kardashian was not cited for any crimes.
Scott is yet to publicly comment on the collision.