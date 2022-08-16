Khloé Kardashian Will Have Sole Custody Of Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian will allegedly have sole custody of her second child with Tristan Thompson. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Khloé Kardashian has reportedly been awarded full custody of her second baby with Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child just weeks ago via surrogate and have already decided on their custody agreement of their baby boy.

According to reports, Khloé will be taking full ‘physical and legal custody’ of their newborn following Tristan’s infidelity and latest cheating scandal which led to him secretly welcoming a third child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

An insider told HollywoodLife that despite the Good American founder having full custody of her son, she will still continue to co-parent the newborn with the NBA star, as they do with their four-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The source said: “Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two kids together. Picture: Getty

Khloe Kardashian has been awarded full custody of her baby boy. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

“However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy," they continued

“Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants.”

The insider went on to say that ‘Khloe isn’t worried whether or not Tristan decides to be there for his baby’, adding: “She has a village of support around her. But Tristan has definitely taken an interest in being a very present father to his son and couldn’t be happier for the baby.”

Khloe and Tristan co-parent their daughter True, 4. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson reportedly wants Khloe Kardashian to forgive him. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, a second source claimed that Tristan is hoping to reconcile with the Kardashian sister, with them adding: “[Tristan] has been trying his best convince Khloe she should forgive him and they should just be a happy little family like they planned but Khloe is keeping very firm boundaries.”

“She’s very clear that she wants Tristan there for the kids and that’s it, end of story. And the good news is that he really has stepped up, he’s been spending a ton of time with True which is so good for her,” they added.

Khloé is yet to reveal the name or a picture of her baby boy but will understandably share it when she feels ready, as she did with her first child True.

