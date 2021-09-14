Sarah Harding’s Girls Aloud Bandmates Planning Charity Tribute Concert

Girls Aloud are said to be planning a charity concert in honour of bandmate Sarah Harding. Picture: Getty

Girls Aloud are apparently planning a charity tribute concert in remembrance of Sarah Harding.

Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Kimberly Walsh and Nicola Roberts are said to be working on a gig to honour Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, who passed away earlier this month aged 39 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

According to the tabloids the girls were inspired by The Wanted star Tom Parker’s concert with Stand Up to Cancer and want to raise money for vital organisations.

A source said: “It’s bittersweet, of course. They’ve all been through the most devastating news and it’s beyond tragic.

Sarah Harding passed away aged 39. Picture: Getty

"But when the time is right they’d love to see a concert in Sarah’s memory.

“It would be hugely emotional for everyone involved, but it feels like a wonderful thing to do after everyone had hoped they might be able to do it together."

Each of the girls shared tributes on Instagram after the news of Sarah’s death broke, and on Monday Nadine took to Instagram to share an emotional message.

She wrote: “One week without you!! Thinking of you all day everyday & trying to imagine how your new journey is going.

Girls Aloud are apparently planning a charity gig. Picture: Getty

“Please feel free to come visit me anytime. I know lots of people will want some Sarah spirit time so I can wait my turn. I hope you now know how much you are loved & how you impacted so many lives by being wholeheartedly yourself.

“Always an inspiration, always a shining light & always my friend!”

Sarah was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year, sharing occasional updates with fans on her health battle before her mum announced the heartbreaking news of her death on 5 September.

