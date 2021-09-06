Sarah Harding’s Bandmates Nadine Coyle And Nicola Roberts Pay Tribute To Girls Aloud Co-Star

Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts have paid tribute to bandmate Sarah Harding. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Girls Aloud icon Sarah Harding passed away on Sunday 5 September after battling advanced breast cancer.

Sarah Harding’s mum Marie confirmed the sad news her daughter had died on Sunday morning aged jut 39, after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead,” she wrote.

Celebrities and fans have since been inundating social media with their tributes to the singer, with Girls Aloud bandmates Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts among them.

Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding remained good friends after Girls Aloud. Picture: Getty

Nicola Roberts and Sarah Harding also stayed good friends after the band. Picture: Getty

Alongside a photo of Sarah laughing, Nadine wrote on Instagram: “I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!

“I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!”

Nicola also paid an emotional tribute to her friend, writing that she is “devastated” and “can’t accept this day has come.”

She said: “My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind. Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart.

“There are so many things to say and at first it felt to personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too. A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today.

“Electric girl, you made us. You gave it everything and still with a smile. A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you.”

Nicola shared a picture of herself and Sarah from their girlband days, showing the two grinning at the camera with their arms around each other.

