Sarah Harding’s Bandmates Nadine Coyle And Nicola Roberts Pay Tribute To Girls Aloud Co-Star

6 September 2021, 10:57

Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts have paid tribute to bandmate Sarah Harding
Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts have paid tribute to bandmate Sarah Harding. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Girls Aloud icon Sarah Harding passed away on Sunday 5 September after battling advanced breast cancer.

Sarah Harding’s mum Marie confirmed the sad news her daughter had died on Sunday morning aged jut 39, after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead,” she wrote.

Sarah Harding Dies Aged 39 After Breast Cancer Battle

Celebrities and fans have since been inundating social media with their tributes to the singer, with Girls Aloud bandmates Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts among them.

Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding remained good friends after Girls Aloud
Nadine Coyle and Sarah Harding remained good friends after Girls Aloud. Picture: Getty
Nicola Roberts and Sarah Harding also stayed good friends after the band
Nicola Roberts and Sarah Harding also stayed good friends after the band. Picture: Getty

Alongside a photo of Sarah laughing, Nadine wrote on Instagram: “I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!

“I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!”

Nicola also paid an emotional tribute to her friend, writing that she is “devastated” and “can’t accept this day has come.”

She said: “My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind. Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart.

“There are so many things to say and at first it felt to personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too. A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today.

“Electric girl, you made us. You gave it everything and still with a smile. A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you.”

Nicola shared a picture of herself and Sarah from their girlband days, showing the two grinning at the camera with their arms around each other.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Cardi B has announced the birth of her second child

Cardi B Gives Birth To Her Second Child With Offset

Louis Tomlinson has been working on new music in the studio

Is Louis Tomlinson's New Album Called 'Faith In The Future'? What We Know About LT2 So Far

Girls Aloud's Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh have paid tribute to Sarah Harding

Cheryl And Kimberley Walsh Join Girls Aloud Co-Stars In Paying Tribute To Sarah Harding

Everything you need to know about Harry Styles' Love On Tour setlist

Your Guide To Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Set List

Harry Styles treated fans on tour to the unreleased 'Golden' lyrics

We Need A Moment To Process Harry Styles’ Unreleased ‘Golden’ Lyrics

What pop stars are gracing the VMA stage this year/

Who Is Performing The MTV VMAs 2021? From Lil Nas X to Doja Cat

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him