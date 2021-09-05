Sarah Harding Dies Aged 39 After Breast Cancer Battle

5 September 2021, 15:07 | Updated: 5 September 2021, 15:24

Sarah Harding has died after a battle with breast cancer
Sarah Harding has died after a battle with breast cancer. Picture: Getty
Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has died after her battle with breast cancer.

Sarah Harding only revealed her battle with advanced breast cancer last year, and today [5 September] it was announced she has died.

The Girls Aloud singer’s mum Marie took to her daughter’s Instagram profile to share a statement confirming her death, saying she “slipped away peacefully this morning.”

"It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” the heartbreaking post began.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.

“She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease.

"She was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead. - Marie x”

Sarah revealed her advanced cancer battle in August last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer months prior.

She told fans at the time doctors had informed her the cancer had spread to other parts of her body and she was 'fighting as hard as she possibly could.'

Sarah Harding rose to fame in Girls Aloud
Sarah Harding rose to fame in Girls Aloud. Picture: Getty

Today, celebrities including Alan Carr, Scarlett Moffatt and Una Healy flooded her Instagram comments with tributes.

Our thoughts are with Sarah's friends, family and fans at this heartbreaking time.

