Sarah Harding: Age, Boyfriend And Family Of The Girls Aloud Singer

26 August 2020, 14:06

Sarah Harding rose to fame in Girls Aloud
Sarah Harding rose to fame in Girls Aloud. Picture: PA

Sarah Harding is very close to her family, who are helping her through her breast cancer battle, but does she have a boyfriend and how old is the Girls Aloud star?

Sarah Harding rose to fame as part of one of the biggest girl bands in the world, Girls Aloud, but she also took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, a stint which catapulted her back into the spotlight.

The star also delved briefly into an acting career, with a role in St Trinians 2 in 2009 and the part of Joni Preston in Coronation Street in 2015.

Girls Aloud Come Together In Support Of Sarah Harding’s Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnosis

On 26 August Sarah revealed the heartbreaking news she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the start of the year, and that it has now spread to the rest of her body.

She is now getting through chemotherapy with the help of her close friends and family, including her "amazing" mum Marie.

Sarah Harding is battling advanced breast cancer
Sarah Harding is battling advanced breast cancer. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about Sarah, her age, and her family...

Sarah Harding age

Sarah is 38 years old; her birthday is 17 November 1981.

Does Sarah Harding have a boyfriend?

Sarah is thought to be currently single, after splitting from her very public relationship with American reality star Chad Johnson in 2017 following their romance in the Celebrity Big Brother house months previously.

The singer was crowned the winner of the series, after growing close to Chad while she had a boyfriend on the outside world, Aaron Lacey.

She and Chad dated for three months.

Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson found romance in Celebrity Big Brother
Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson found romance in Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

Who is Sarah Harding’s family?

Sarah Harding is super close to her mum Marie Hardman
Sarah Harding is super close to her mum Marie Hardman. Picture: Getty

Sarah is super close with her mum, Marie, something she said has helped her get through her recent cancer diagnosis.

When she shared the difficult news of her breast cancer, Sarah said: “My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this.”

She also has a step mum and two young step-brothers after her dad married Kate Blackhurst following his split from Marie

