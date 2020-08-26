Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding Diagnosed With Breast Cancer And Reveals It’s Spread To Other Parts Of Her Body

26 August 2020, 11:42 | Updated: 26 August 2020, 12:48

Sarah Harding has been diagnosed with breast cancer
Sarah Harding has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: Sarah Harding/Twitter / Getty

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has been diagnosed with breast cancer, revealing the news in a heartbreaking social media post.

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding revealed on Twitter she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, and that the cancer has now spread to other parts of her body.

The 38-year-old shared a string of tweets explaining her diagnosis, after fans contacted her concerned she hadn’t been on social media in a while.

Cheryl Posts In Wake Of Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Alongside a photo of herself in hospital in a medial gown, Sarah wrote: “Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot. I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on.”

Sarah Harding revealed the cancer has spread to other parts of her body
Sarah Harding revealed the cancer has spread to other parts of her body. Picture: Getty

Sarah added: "There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body."

She then explained she is currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy and is “fighting as hard as I possible can.”

Sarah said she is speaking out publicly after she read online that she was spotted in hospital.

The singer added: “My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on.”

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding is battling advanced breast cancer
Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding is battling advanced breast cancer. Picture: Getty

Since posting the heartbreaking update, Sarah has received support online from her huge fanbase.

Meanwhile, bandmate Cheryl posted a broken heart emoji.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

More News

See more More News

An unreleased One Direction song has appeared online

One Direction 'Leaked' Song ‘Half The World Away’ Sends Fans Into Meltdown

The Weeknd referenced his high-profile relationships in his music

The Weeknd Addresses Heartbreak Lyrics Following Splits From Exes Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid
Restaurants are extending the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme into September

Eat Out To Help Out Extended: Restaurants Announce They Are Carrying Scheme Into September

Noah Schnapp fiercely denies singing n-word in resurfaced video

'Stranger Things's' Noah Schnapp Denies Singing N-Word In Lengthy Instagram Statement

Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in new maternal photoshoot

Gigi Hadid Baby Bump Pictures Leaves Zayn Malik's Sisters Excited For Baby's Due Date

Who is Gigi Hadid's current partner? Full relationship history revealed

Who Is Gigi Hadid’s Partner? Model’s Boyfriends And Dating History Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters