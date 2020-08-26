Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding Diagnosed With Breast Cancer And Reveals It’s Spread To Other Parts Of Her Body

Sarah Harding has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: Sarah Harding/Twitter / Getty

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has been diagnosed with breast cancer, revealing the news in a heartbreaking social media post.

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding revealed on Twitter she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, and that the cancer has now spread to other parts of her body.

The 38-year-old shared a string of tweets explaining her diagnosis, after fans contacted her concerned she hadn’t been on social media in a while.

Alongside a photo of herself in hospital in a medial gown, Sarah wrote: “Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot. I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on.”

Sarah Harding revealed the cancer has spread to other parts of her body. Picture: Getty

Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. pic.twitter.com/gxzOAl71vS — Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020

I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.

I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. — Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020

In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time.

Sending you all so much love….xx — Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020

Sarah added: "There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body."

She then explained she is currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy and is “fighting as hard as I possible can.”

Sarah said she is speaking out publicly after she read online that she was spotted in hospital.

The singer added: “My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on.”

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding is battling advanced breast cancer. Picture: Getty

Since posting the heartbreaking update, Sarah has received support online from her huge fanbase.

Meanwhile, bandmate Cheryl posted a broken heart emoji.

