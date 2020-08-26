Cheryl Posts In Wake Of Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Cheryl breaks silence following Sarah Harding's cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty Images

Cheryl has posted in response to Girls Aloud band mate Sarah Harding's heartbreaking breast cancer news.

Cheryl has posted a poignant message of heartbreak in the wake of Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding revelation she's been diagnosed with breast cancer which has 'spread to other parts of her body' in a post that's left everyone in shock.

Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding Diagnosed With Breast Cancer And Reveals It’s Spread To Other Parts Of Her Body

Taking to Twitter, the 37-year-old simply posted the heartbroken emoji, letting everyone know with no words needed just how devastated she is by the news, as the entire band will undoubtedly be.

Sarah shared her news on social media with a photo of herself in hospital and explained what has been going on with her and the heartbreaking diagnosis that's left people everywhere devastated.

The 38-year-old wrote: "Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot."

"I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on."

"There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes."

"Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body."

"I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can. I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention."

The 'Love Machine' singer continued to say she's surrounded by friends and family, and has requested privacy as she undergoes treatment.

The star mentioned word had made it online about her hospitalisation which is partially why she decided to address it herself.

The other members of Girls Aloud are yet to address Sarah's illness publicly.

Sending all our love and positive thoughts Sarah's way.

