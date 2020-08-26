Girls Aloud Come Together In Support Of Sarah Harding’s Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnosis

26 August 2020, 13:18

Sarah Harding's Girls Aloud bandmates have rushed to support her following cancer diagnosis
Sarah Harding's Girls Aloud bandmates have rushed to support her following cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram

Cheryl and Nadine Coyle unite on social media following Girl Aloud bandmate, Sarah Harding’s cancer diagnosis.

Sarah Harding confirmed on Instagram she’s been in and out of hospital this year battling advanced breast cancer.

Following the devastating social media announcement, her fellow Girls Aloud members quickly come together to show their support for their fellow band member.

Cheryl, who has been MIA on social media for months, broke her silence with a simple broken heart emoji to express how she’s feeling about Sarah’s condition.

Cheryl Posts In Wake Of Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Nadine Coyle spread some positivity with her encouraging message as she wrote on Instagram: “I love you!!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for the all the way & always will be!!!”

Cheryl broke her social media silence with a simple broken heart following Sarah Harding's news
Cheryl broke her social media silence with a simple broken heart following Sarah Harding's news. Picture: Cheryl/Twitter
Nadine Coyle offered her support to Sarah Harding on Instagram
Nadine Coyle offered her support to Sarah Harding on Instagram. Picture: Nadine Coyle/Instagram

Bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts are yet to make their feelings public as they come to terms with the diagnosis.

Sarah updated her fans on social media on August 26 as she revealed her breast cancer had spread.

The 38 year old said: “I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.”

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot. I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can. I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so. My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx

A post shared by Sarah Harding (@sarahnicoleharding) on

Sarah went on to say she has an amazing support group behind her and is doing her best to stay focused on her recovery.

“My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes,” she added.

“I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx”

More News

See more More News

An unreleased One Direction song has appeared online

One Direction 'Leaked' Song ‘Half The World Away’ Sends Fans Into Meltdown

The Weeknd referenced his high-profile relationships in his music

The Weeknd Addresses Heartbreak Lyrics Following Splits From Exes Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid
Restaurants are extending the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme into September

Eat Out To Help Out Extended: Restaurants Announce They Are Carrying Scheme Into September

Noah Schnapp fiercely denies singing n-word in resurfaced video

'Stranger Things's' Noah Schnapp Denies Singing N-Word In Lengthy Instagram Statement

Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in new maternal photoshoot

Gigi Hadid Baby Bump Pictures Leaves Zayn Malik's Sisters Excited For Baby's Due Date

Who is Gigi Hadid's current partner? Full relationship history revealed

Who Is Gigi Hadid’s Partner? Model’s Boyfriends And Dating History Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters