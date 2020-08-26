Girls Aloud Come Together In Support Of Sarah Harding’s Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah Harding's Girls Aloud bandmates have rushed to support her following cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram

Cheryl and Nadine Coyle unite on social media following Girl Aloud bandmate, Sarah Harding’s cancer diagnosis.

Sarah Harding confirmed on Instagram she’s been in and out of hospital this year battling advanced breast cancer.

Following the devastating social media announcement, her fellow Girls Aloud members quickly come together to show their support for their fellow band member.

Cheryl, who has been MIA on social media for months, broke her silence with a simple broken heart emoji to express how she’s feeling about Sarah’s condition.

Nadine Coyle spread some positivity with her encouraging message as she wrote on Instagram: “I love you!!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for the all the way & always will be!!!”

Cheryl broke her social media silence with a simple broken heart following Sarah Harding's news. Picture: Cheryl/Twitter

Nadine Coyle offered her support to Sarah Harding on Instagram. Picture: Nadine Coyle/Instagram

Bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts are yet to make their feelings public as they come to terms with the diagnosis.

Sarah updated her fans on social media on August 26 as she revealed her breast cancer had spread.

The 38 year old said: “I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.”

Sarah went on to say she has an amazing support group behind her and is doing her best to stay focused on her recovery.

“My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes,” she added.

“I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx”