Cheryl And Kimberley Walsh Join Girls Aloud Co-Stars In Paying Tribute To Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud's Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh have paid tribute to Sarah Harding. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh have paid tribute to Sarah Harding following the passing of their Girls Aloud co-star.

Sarah Harding sadly died on Sunday 5 September at just 39 years old following her battle with breast cancer.

Her mum Marie confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post, and celebrities and fans have since been sharing posts to pay tribute to the Girls Aloud star, including former bandmates Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts.

Sarah Harding’s Bandmates Nadine Coyle And Nicola Roberts Pay Tribute To Girls Aloud Co-Star

Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh have also now shared heartwarming tributes to their friend and co-star on their respective Instagram profiles.

Sharing a snap of Sarah laughing, Cheryl wrote: “Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed.”

Cheryl continued: “As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans.

“We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name. I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times. She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most.

"I also realize so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love. I love you Sarah… farewell. Sarah Nicole Harding forever in our hearts."

The Girls Aloud members have paid tribute to Sarah Harding following her battle with cancer. Picture: Alamy

Kimberley also shared an emotional tribute, posting a string of photos of her with Sarah.

She wrote: “Beautiful Sarah this hurts so bad. To wake up and know that you are really gone is too much to bear. Hearing your infectious chuckle was one of my favourite things in the world.

“Your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard. Sending love and strength to everyone who is grieving today. My heart is broken.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital