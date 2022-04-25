Romeo Beckham ‘Ready To Propose To Girlfriend’ But Waited To ‘Avoid Stealing Brooklyn’s Limelight’

Romeo Beckham is said to be 'ready to marry' girlfriend Mia Regan. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Romeo Beckham and his model girlfriend Mia Regan are reportedly in talks to get married.

Romeo Beckham is reportedly the latest in the Beckham clan to be ready to walk down the aisle as the young footballer is said to be ‘ready to propose’ to his girlfriend Mia Regan.

Although the couple are both just 19 years old, they’re ‘devoted’ to each other and have begun talking about their future together, according to this tabloid.

This comes just weeks after Romeo’s older brother Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot to his American actress and model girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

However, it is thought that Romeo’s big day will be a lot more lowkey than Brooklyn’s lavish £3million wedding ceremony in Florida.

Romeo is David and Victoria Beckham's second-oldest son. Picture: @romeobeckham/Instagram

Romeo Beckham is reportedly ready to 'marry' girlfriend Mia Regan. Picture: @mimimoocher/Instagram

Apparently marriage was discussed during a family holiday, with a source telling the publication: “Mia is close to Romeo’s mum Victoria. It was clear the couple want a long-term future together and have already spoken about being soulmates.

“Marrying quickly and young seems to be in the Beckham tradition.

“They are besotted with each other and are definitely in it for life. They also talked about how much they want a big family and can’t wait to get started.”

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have been together since 2019. Picture: @romeobeckham/Instagram

The insider went on to claim that Romeo put off getting engaged to Mia to avoid stepping on Brooklyn’s toes.

“Romeo always wanted to wait for Brooklyn to wed and avoid doing anything that could take the limelight from his brother,” added the source.

“Mia is a very different woman to Nicola Peltz and has always stated she would like to marry in Britain, making for a far more casual and low-key wedding to the one Nicola and Brooklyn had.”

