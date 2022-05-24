Why Rob Kardashian Skipped Sister Kourtney’s Wedding

24 May 2022, 10:11

Rob Kardashian didn't attend his sister Kourtney's wedding in Italy
Rob Kardashian didn't attend his sister Kourtney's wedding in Italy. Picture: Getty/@kimkardashian/Instagram
Rob Kardashian wasn’t in attendance at his sister Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker over the weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker saw a star-studded guest list including her famous sisters as well as the Blink-182 drummer’s kids.

However, one special guest, in particular, didn’t attend the lavish ceremony in Italy; Kourtney’s brother Rob Kardashian.

Mason Disick Confirms He Did Attend Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding After Fans Feared He Was MIA

The KUWTK star is known to keep out of the public eye these days and his absence in photos had fans questioning whether he was at the wedding or not.

But according to an insider at Us Weekly, Rob didn’t attend despite really wanting to be there to celebrate his sister’s big day.

Rob Kardashian skipped his sister Kourtney's wedding
Rob Kardashian skipped his sister Kourtney's wedding. Picture: Getty

“[Rob] really wanted to be there for Kourtney’s special day,” said the insider, before saying that he didn’t want the attention.

They continued: “He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers.

“He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him.”

Rob Kardashian is said to be waiting to celebrate Kravis' wedding back in LA
Rob Kardashian is said to be waiting to celebrate Kravis' wedding back in LA. Picture: Getty
Kourtney Kardashian got married to Travis Barker over the weekend
Kourtney Kardashian got married to Travis Barker over the weekend. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Another celebration is set to be on the cards for Kravis as Rob is said to be hoping to celebrate his sister’s marriage back home in Los Angeles.

“He loves his sister very much and is so happy for her and Travis,” the insider went on, “He will celebrate with her in LA.”

Rob didn’t completely miss the big day, however, as the source explained that he did manage to hop on a FaceTime call with his sisters in Italy on the day.

