Riverdale Exes Camila Mendes And Charles Melton ‘Back Together’

Charles Melton and Camila Mendes are back together. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Riverdale has reportedly reunited Camila Mendes with ex Charles Melton.

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are said to be back together after splitting in 2019.

The Riverdale co-stars, who play Veronica and Reggie, are apparently giving things another go after reconnecting on set.

"The break was nice for them and they reconnected on set of Riverdale," a source told E!

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton split in 2019 after a year together. Picture: Getty

According to the insider, “Being around all of their mutual friends and hanging out together often made them realise they still have a strong connection and chemistry."

They added: “They care a lot about each other and have a bond from filming together for so many hours each day."

The couple are said to be taking their reconciliation slowly.

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have apparently reunited. Picture: Camila Mendes/Instagram

Riverdale’s cast members have been filming in Toronto since September 2020 and due to the ongoing covid travel restrictions Camila wasn’t able to make her relationship work with boyfriend Grayson Vaughan.

Camila and photographer Grayson reportedly split four months ago.

She and Charles are yet to share any signs of their reunion on social media.

