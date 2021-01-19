On Air Now
19 January 2021, 12:02
Reggie in Riverdale is the handsome High School jock every good teen drama needs, but who is the actor who plays him? Here’s the lowdown on Charles Melton.
Riverdale’s Reggie actor was previously played by Ross Butler, but Charles Melton took over the role in 2017 and has become a central character ever since.
As Riverdale returns for season 5 on Netflix, we’re getting to know the actor who plays Reggie a little better.
Here’s a bunch of fun facts on Charles Melton – including his best Instagram pics, age, and other TV shows he's starred in – that’ll make you an even bigger fan of his, trust us…
Charles plays Reggie Mantle in Riverdale, a Riverdale High School student and captain of the varsity football team.
He’s also the best friend of Archie, played by KJ Apa.
Charles joined Riverdale in 2017 when he took over from Ross Butler, who left to focus on his role in 13 Reasons Why.
From the third series onward, Reggie became a series regular after being a recurring character for the first two seasons.
Charles is 30 years old; his birthday is 4 January 1991.
Charles grew up in Juneau, Alaska. His dad Phil was born in the States while his mum, Sukyong, emigrated to the US in 1991 from Korea.
He spoke at length about his roots in a feature with Good Morning America, saying he appreciates his heritage now more than he did as a child, praising his mum’s work ethic and how she’s supported him through all of his aspirations.
Riverdale isn’t Charles’ only TV job, he actually has a few impressive claims to fame – he played a model in an episode of Glee in 2014 and also made a couple of appearances in American Horror Story in 2015.
He even starred in Ariana Grande’s music video for ‘Break Up with Your Girlfriend’.
It’s not publicly known whether Charles is dating anyone at the moment, but there are no signs of a girlfriend on his Instagram profile at the time of writing.
He previously dated Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes, but they split in December 2019 after a year of dating.
Charles has an impressive 6.6 million Instagram followers @melton, and we’re not surprised – the photos of his explorations with his adorable puppy Naya keep his followers double-tapping.
Clearly an action man, Charles spends a lot of his downtime hiking, paddle-boarding, and trekking through the great outdoors.
