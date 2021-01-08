Chris Mason Cast In Riverdale As Chad Gekko: Get To Know The Actor

8 January 2021, 15:29 | Updated: 8 January 2021, 16:01

Chris Mason has joined the Riverdale cast as Chad Gekko. But who is the actor, which TV shows has he been in and is he married? Get to know the star here...

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chris Mason, known for BBC drama Broadchurch, is in the new series of Riverdale which fans will finally see when season five lands on Netflix.

The actor has the role of Chad Gekko, the “controlling and jealous husband” of Veronica Lodge, played by Camila Mendes.

Riverdale Season 5: Trailer, Cast, Release Date And What's Going To Happen

Riverdale fans will know by now that the new series will see the characters in a seven-year time jump and Chris will be introduced then.

Let’s get to know the actor, who plays Chad Gekko, a little more…

Chris Mason starred in Broadchurch
Chris Mason starred in Broadchurch. Picture: Getty

Who is Chris Mason and how old is he?

Chris Mason, aka Chad Gekko on Riverdale, is best known for his role Leo Humphries on Broadchurch.

Chris is 29 years old; he was born on 14 February 1991.

Does Chris Mason have a wife or girlfriend?

Chris is married to wife Spencer Locke, who he tied the knot with in 2017, and they have a baby daughter together who arrived in July 2020.

Their baby girl is named Monroe Mason and the pictures of her on his Instagram are too cute!

Spencer is also an actor, recently starring in Netflix film Walk, Ride, Rodeo.

Chris Mason and his wife have a baby girl
Chris Mason and his wife have a baby girl. Picture: Chris Mason/Instagram

Which TV shows and films has Chris Mason been in?

As well as Broadchurch, Chris has starred in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, TV series Dirty John, and Vampire Academy.

He’s also filming on a new movie called O Auto da Mentira.

Chris Mason is best known for Broadchurch
Chris Mason is best known for Broadchurch. Picture: PA

Does Chris Mason have Instagram?

Chris does have Instagram! His profile is @chrismason_1.

At the time of writing he has 50k followers but we know that will soar once he makes his Riverdale debut.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV And Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer UK?!

Who Is Dragon On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

Ed Sheeran is turning his attention to DJing

Ed Sheeran Turning His Talents To DJing And His First Remix Is On Its Way

Zara Holland appeared in court in Barbados earlier this week after she was charged for breaking covid laws.

Love Island’s Zara Holland Leaves Boyfriend In Covid Facility In Barbados & Flees Island Following Court Appearance
Anne Marie stays understandably tight-lipped about her love life

Who Is Anne-Marie Dating, Does The 'Perfect' Singer Have A Partner And What Has She Said About Her Sexuality?

Anne-Marie

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were best friends for quite some time

What Happened With Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss? Their Friendship And 'Fallout' Explained

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover