Chris Mason Cast In Riverdale As Chad Gekko: Get To Know The Actor

Chris Mason has joined the Riverdale cast as Chad Gekko. But who is the actor, which TV shows has he been in and is he married? Get to know the star here...

Chris Mason, known for BBC drama Broadchurch, is in the new series of Riverdale which fans will finally see when season five lands on Netflix.

The actor has the role of Chad Gekko, the “controlling and jealous husband” of Veronica Lodge, played by Camila Mendes.

Riverdale fans will know by now that the new series will see the characters in a seven-year time jump and Chris will be introduced then.

Let’s get to know the actor, who plays Chad Gekko, a little more…

Chris Mason starred in Broadchurch. Picture: Getty

Who is Chris Mason and how old is he?

Chris Mason, aka Chad Gekko on Riverdale, is best known for his role Leo Humphries on Broadchurch.

Chris is 29 years old; he was born on 14 February 1991.

Does Chris Mason have a wife or girlfriend?

Chris is married to wife Spencer Locke, who he tied the knot with in 2017, and they have a baby daughter together who arrived in July 2020.

Their baby girl is named Monroe Mason and the pictures of her on his Instagram are too cute!

Spencer is also an actor, recently starring in Netflix film Walk, Ride, Rodeo.

Chris Mason and his wife have a baby girl. Picture: Chris Mason/Instagram

Which TV shows and films has Chris Mason been in?

As well as Broadchurch, Chris has starred in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, TV series Dirty John, and Vampire Academy.

He’s also filming on a new movie called O Auto da Mentira.

Chris Mason is best known for Broadchurch. Picture: PA

Does Chris Mason have Instagram?

Chris does have Instagram! His profile is @chrismason_1.

At the time of writing he has 50k followers but we know that will soar once he makes his Riverdale debut.

