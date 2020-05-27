Riverdale Series 5 Time Jump Skips 5 Years & Their College Years- Everything We Know So Far

27 May 2020, 15:59

Cole Sprouse confirms 5 year time jump in series 5 of Riverdale
Cole Sprouse confirms 5 year time jump in series 5 of Riverdale. Picture: Riverdale/ The CW/ Netflix

Riverdale is returning for a fifth series and it's been confirmed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa a time jump is coming...so where will Jughead and co. be in their lives and will the cast stay the same?

The Riverdale cast are about to experience the biggest shift since they started the show- as a major time jump has been confirmed for series 5 by showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The CW and Netflix show is set to air series 5 in January 2021, having been forced to halt production during the pandemic which saw series 4 cut off early and some re-jigging of episodes in the works.

The show has big plans for when it returns including a significant time hop far beyond high school, thus solving the problem of their rapidly ageing twenty-something 'teen'cast.

Riverdale Series 5 Release Date & Time Jump Confirmation As COVID-19 Halts Production

Where in time will Riverdale jump to?

Cole Sprouse (Jughead) told Jimmy Fallon it would be a five year time jump, which will take place two or three episodes into the series, joking fans were 'starting to highlight these kids weren't 17 anymore.'

Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the rumoured time jump to TV Line, revealing it will skip right over their college years when they naturally would have been separated, allowing them to come together again, as well as play characters closer to their real age.

He said: "We've been talking and planning on doing a time jump, and of course, usually time-jumps happen in between seasons, because there's a tease at the very end."

The jump was originally planned for the end of series 4, which parts of are now being worked into series 5, with Roberto saying: "It felt like maybe what we’ll do is start [series 5] with the last three episodes [of series 4]."

"So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes."

Riverdale fans are excited to hear news of the dramatic shift and are already imagining what the characters will look like as their older selves, with most expecting more mature hair styles and a move away from their signature high school styles, such as Jughead and his trusty beanie.

They're also debating whether the characters will return to the town with new jobs, partners and enemies, but one thing if for sure, they'll be back with a whole lot of unfinished business!

